Springdale man gets 33 years in prison for sexual exploitation of girl, child porn

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Thursday to 33 years in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor via production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Pearson Pete Patrick, 39, pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

Springdale police initiated an investigation in early 2022 after a 13-year-old girl disclosed to a counselor that Patrick had been sexually abusing her over the previous two years. Patrick later admitted during an interview with police he had abused the girl, according to the release.

Law enforcement then obtained a search warrant for Patrick's Springdale home. A forensic examination of the electronic devices taken from the residence revealed multiple homemade videos depicting sexual abuse of the girl. Further analysis revealed Patrick had also recorded other minors via a hidden camera in a bathroom of his residence, according to the release.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over Thursday's sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Williams prosecuted the case.