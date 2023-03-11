State sports brief

SOFTBALL

UCA splits in Jayhawk Classic

The University of Central Arkansas opened the Jayhawk Classic in Lawrence, Kan. with a 3-0 shutout loss to South Dakota State before defeating Kansas 13-0 later in the day.

Jackrabbits (13-9) pitcher Tori Kniesche held the Bears to three hits while striking out 10 batters.

The Bears (15-6) got to their offense early in the second game, scoring seven runs in the first two innings to jump out to a 7-0 lead over Kansas (12-10).

UCA scored six more runs over the next three innings to run-rule the Jayhawks.

UCA pitcher Kayla Beaver held the Jayhawks to 1 hit with 5 strikeouts in 5 innings. Morgan Nelson hit her first home run of 2023 with a three-run shot to center field in the second inning.

-- Sam Lane