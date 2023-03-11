SUN BELT

EASTERN ILLINOIS 11, ARKANSAS STATE 8

A five-run third inning wasn't enough for Arkansas State as Eastern Illinois came at the Red Wolves consistently and took the series opener Friday evening at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

The Panthers went up 3-0 in the top of the third, but ASU (7-6) countered with RBI singles from Brandon Hager, Kody Darcy and Cross Jumper plus a Cason Campbell RBI double, grabbing a 5-3 advantage.

The Red Wolves retook the lead on Hager's RBI double in the fourth after Eastern Illinois (7-4) had tied the game at 5-5, but the visitors scored the next six runs -- all off ASU relievers.

Tyler Jeans threw 5 innings as the Red Wolves' starter, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits while striking out 9 and walking 2.