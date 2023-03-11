Super Quiz: Americana

1. Desi Arnaz was a co-star on this TV show.

2. The Beat Generation was a movement during which decade?

3. "The Breakfast of Champions" was an advertising slogan for which cereal?

4. Alex Trebek was a longtime host of this TV game show.

5. "The blue and the gray" was shorthand for opposing armies in this war.

6. Congress is composed of the House of Representatives and the ----------.

7. Who is associated with the quote "Come up and see me some time"?

8. William Frederick Cody is better known by this nickname.

ANSWERS

1. "I Love Lucy"

2. 1950s

3. Wheaties

4. "Jeopardy!"

5. American Civil War

6. Senate

7. Mae West

8. Buffalo Bill