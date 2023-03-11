Surging Tigers top Vols; Tide up next

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- First-year coach Dennis Gates is in a hurry to turn Missouri into champions and remains unhappy his Tigers missed the SEC's regular-season title.

Now they're targeting the program's first SEC Tournament crown and must go through the league's regular season champ to get there.

Nick Honor hit a three-pointer with 1:45 left to put Missouri ahead to stay, and the 25th-ranked Tigers beat No. 17 Tennessee 79-71 Friday to reach the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league in 2012.

"We wanted to cut down nets, hold trophies, hang banners as the regular-season champs," said Gates, who was hired last March. "I credit Nate Oats and his program for their successes. It has taken too long for us to be able to do that, and I want it more."

The Tigers (24-8) will play fourth-ranked Alabama today.

Missouri won its fifth in a row this season to snap a three-game skid in the SEC quarterfinals. The Tigers did it by knocking off the defending tourney champ in a taut game featuring 15 ties and 11 lead changes.

The last tie was at 69, and Honor put Missouri ahead to stay with his three-pointer. Gates credited Honor with telling him during a timeout to give him a ball screen.

"Sometimes you don't listen to your players. I listen to mine," Gates said. "We gave him a ball screen, and he was able to knock down a big-time three-point shot."

The Tigers then forced a turnover on Tennessee's inbound pass by Julian Phillips. D'Moi Hodge knocked down another three-pointer to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 75-69 with 1:25 remaining. Missouri finished on a 10-2 run for the win.

Hodge led Missouri with 26 points, 17 in the second half. Kobe Brown added 24 and nine rebounds, and DeAndre Gholston had 10.

Tennessee (23-10) snapped a 41-year drought in this event by winning the tourney title in Tampa last year. Now these Volunteers go into the NCAA Tournament having lost four of seven overall.

"The biggest prize that we want to go after is still out there," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said.

Santiago Vescovi led the Volunteers with 17 points. Tyreke Key had 16, Jahmai Mashack 14, Olivier Nkamhoua added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Julian Phillips 10.

Missouri took the lead for the last time on a pair of free throws by Brown with 4:12 left.

The Volunteers led 33-30 at halftime thanks to Mashack answering a three-pointer by Brown with 11 seconds left by beating the buzzer with his own three-pointer. Mashack made it just after crossing the half-court line.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 72,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 49

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Brandon Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds and No. 4 Alabama never trailed in posting a victory over Mississippi State.

The top-seeded Crimson Tide (27-5) set the pace in the first half hitting 8-of-20 shots from long range. Charles Bediako and Noah Gurley added 11 points apiece for Alabama, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.

"I thought our guys did a good job opening the game," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "I thought we did a good job closing the half. I think over the final 12 minutes of the first half, they were 3 for 19. We went into the half great."

Oats had hoped to rest his starters after the first four minutes of the second half but Tolu Smith got hot and changed those plans.

The Bulldogs (21-12) were scoreless in their first six possessions including a pair of turnovers. They hit 8 of 31 field goal attempts and missed all five of their shots from three-point range.

"It was a tough day," Mississippi State Coach Chris Jans said. "We're best when we get off to a really good start. Obviously, we didn't. They had great energy out of the locker room. They kind of punched us in the face. We were playing from behind, playing uphill all night long."

Smith led Mississippi State with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Dashawn Davis scored 13 points.

Alabama led 41-21 at halftime, too big an advantage for Mississippi State to overcome with the Crimson Tide opening up a 25-point lead with 1:14 left on a layup by Nimari Burnette on a fastbreak.

With 5:40 remaining, Mississippi State trimmed the Crimson Tide's lead to 57-43 on a layup by D.J. Jeffries. The Bulldogs would not get any closer.

The Crimson Tide made a season-high 20 assists.

"Our guys are unselfish, they move the ball, they care about each other," Oats said. "We only had seven turnovers. I thought our guards did a great job of taking care of the ball."

CORRECTS THE PLAYER AT LEFT TO MISSISSIPPI STATE FORWARD DJ JEFFRIES AND NOT ARKANSAS GUARD ANTHONY BLACK - Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) fends off defense by Mississippi State forward DJ Jeffries (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) is congratulated by coach Nate Oats as he is taken out in the closing moments of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-49. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Alabama coach Nate Oats gets tangled with a referee while shouting to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Mississippi State guard Shawn Jones Jr. (30) bides time in the closing minutes of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-49. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Alabama players huddle before an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) celebrates on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-49. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) and teammates stand on the sideline at the close of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-49. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Mississippi State guard Shawn Jones Jr. (30) comes off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 72-49. (AP Photo/John Amis)

