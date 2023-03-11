SWAC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

UAPB 71, ALABAMA STATE 66

A fourth-quarter rally helped send the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff into the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament title game in Birmingham, Ala.

UAPB (14-16) trailed 62-59 with 5:07 to go in the fourth quarter before a basket from Maya Peat started a 10-0 run. Alabama State (16-15) was able to climb within 69-66 with 45 seconds remaining following a jumper from Samiya Steele, but Tia Morgan hit two free throws to seal the win for the Golden Lions.

Peat and Back both scored 16 points, and Demetria Shephard followed with 13 for UAPB, which will play Southern in today's championship game at 1 p.m.

Ayana Emmanuel had 27 points, and Jayla Crawford scored 17 for the Hornets, who led 36-35 at halftime and 56-49 at the end of three quarters.

Alabama State shot 4 of 16 (25%) in the fourth quarter, while UAPB went 6 of 9 (66.7%). The Golden Lions also withstood 20 turnovers to pull out the win.