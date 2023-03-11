Tools & Toys: Aquapaw Slow Treater and Cocomii Square Phone Cases

Aquapaw Slow Treater

What's to love: Distracts your favorite canine while giving it a bath.

What does it do: The Slow Treater is a licking mat made of the food grade silicone that can be stuck to a wall, the side of the tub or any smooth surface by its four suction cups. Little nubs hold peanut butter or other moist food in place so a dog can stay busy and calm licking the treat while being bathed. They are designed to be stackable and can be filled and stored in the freezer so they are always at the ready. The Slow Treater sells for $10.95. Find out more at aquapaw.com.

■ ■ ■

Cocomii Square Phone Cases

What's to love: Gives phones an updated look while protecting them.

What does it do: The clean classic lines of the squared corners add a new look to a phone while still allowing for a good grip and cushioning. The cases are available in hundreds of patterns and colors for iPhone and Samsung phones. The cases work with wireless charging, car mounts and phone ring holders. Prices start at $13.99. See available styles here: cocomii.com.