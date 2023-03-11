UA-Pine Bluff Lady Lions fall to Southern, 62-53, in SWAC tournament final

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s bid for March Madness ended one win short.

Southern University surged from a 45-41 deficit in the final quarter to take a 62-53 victory over UAPB in the Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament final Saturday at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena. It was the first title game for the Lady Lions (14-17) since joining the conference in 1997.

Southern (18-14) won its first SWAC tournament title since 2019 and earned the automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. The Jaguars’ tournament matchup will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

UAPB stormed from the seventh seed to reach the title game in the four-day tournament, having knocked off No. 2 Alabama A&M in the first round, then No. 3 Alabama State. The Lady Lions were just 7 minutes, 50 seconds away from a third straight upset on Saturday when they led 45-41 after a Maori Davenport putback.

Southern scored 5 unanswered points, taking a 1-point lead on an Amani McWain 3-point basket with 6:44 left. UAPB recaptured the lead, 47-46, on a Jelissa Reese basket, but McWain connected from outside the perimeter again at the 5:50 mark. The Jaguars would not relinquish the lead again.

Southern had national buzz after Friday’s late semifinal, when Aleighyah Fontenot’s 3-point basket with four-tenths of a second remaining knocked out heavily favored Jackson State, the four-time reigning SWAC regular-season champion and the two-time defending tournament champion.

The Jaguars started Saturday’s game hot with a 10-2 lead, although Davenport willed the Lady Lions back with three straight buckets.

UAPB trailed 12-10 after the first 10 minutes, but Coriah Beck completed a 3-point play with 36 seconds to go before halftime, giving UAPB a 26-24 edge. UAPB led by as much as six points in the third, taking a 33-27 lead. Southern erased that lead, but Demetria Shephard had UAPB back in front with a 4-point play at the 1:30 mark of the third quarter. The score was 41-36, UAPB, at the end of the period.

The Jaguars, however, made 8 of 12 shots from the floor in the final 10 minutes and held the Lady Lions to 4 of 15. Tia Morgan made a 3-point basket to draw the Lady Lions within 51-50 with 4:48 to go, but Southern kept inching away.

With 1:25 remaining in the game, and UAPB down 58-52, Shephard went to the foul line for three shots that could have cut Southern's lead in half. On that trip to the foul line, though, Shephard was 0 for 3.

Shephard finished the game with 13 points and 7 assists. Davenport totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Maya Peat and Beck each scored 10 points for UAPB.

For Southern, Genovea Johnson scored 18 points and made 3 assists, McWain finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds, and Taylor Williams scored 10 points.

Southern, which had last won the SWAC regular-season and tournament titles in 2019, made 24 of 64 field goals (37.5%), going 5 for 17 from the arc and making 9 of 12 free throws. UAPB went 19 for 51 (37.3%) from the floor, hitting 5 of 15 attempts from the arc, but made just 10 of 26 free throws.

Southern outrebounded UAPB 43-35.