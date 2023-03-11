U.S., EU enter mineral talks

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday they've agreed to open negotiations on the use of European minerals critical in the production of batteries for electric vehicles that are eligible for U.S. tax credits.

The two sides agreed to start talks on easing differences between the U.S. and European Union over electric vehicle tax credits included in Biden's roughly $375 billion clean energy law that passed last year. The legislation includes incentives for the purchase of vehicles -- if they are largely manufactured in the United States.

After her meeting with Biden, von der Leyen said if the deal is completed it will lead to critical raw materials sourced in the European Union being treated as if they were sourced in the United States.

"It is important on both sides of the Atlantic to know what kind of incentives are being given to the clean tech industry, to make sure that we join forces to boost the clean tech industry," she said. "That is crucial and paramount for reaching a circular economy, a net zero economy."

Biden at the start of the meeting said it was important that both sides are "driving new investments to create clean energy industries and jobs and make sure we have supply chains available" for both continents.

White House officials said they plan to consult members of Congress, labor groups and others with a stake in the outcome as they negotiate on electric vehicle materials with the European Commission.

President Joe Biden meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen walks out of the West Wing to speak to members of the media after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

