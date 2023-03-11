VANDERBILT 80,

NO. 23 KENTUCKY 73

Ezra Manjon scored 25 points and Vanderbilt rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat Kentucky 80-73.

Vanderbilt (20-14) followed up its first win at Rupp Arena since January 2007 last week by beating Kentucky again and advanced to today's semifinals against No. 18 Texas A&M. The Commodores also posted their first 20-win season since 2014-15.

Vanderbilt has won 10 of its last 11 and never blinked despite making only one field goal in the final 6:29. Tyrin Lawrence and Jordan Wright each had 18 points for the Commodores.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky (21-11) with 22 points. Jacob Toppin had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 15 rebounds.