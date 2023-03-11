Women’s college basketball tournament glance

Women's tournaments

All times Central

America East Conference

Friday's championship

Vermont 38, Albany (NY) 36

Atlantic Sun Conference

At higher-seeded schools

Today's championship

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

At Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.

Friday's quarterfinals

Oklahoma St. 62, West Virginia 61

Texas 60, Kansas St. 42

Oklahoma 77, TCU 76

Iowa St. 74, Baylor 63

Today's semifinals

Texas vs. Oklahoma St., noon

Oklahoma vs. Iowa St., 2:30 p.m.

Big West Conference

At Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev.

Today's championship

Hawaii vs. UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Conference

At SECU Arena, Towson, Md.

Friday's quarterfinals

Towson 87, Hampton 65

William & Mary 74, Hofstra 64

Monmouth (NJ) 65, Drexel 59

Northeastern 85, Stony Brook 68

Today's semifinals

Towson vs. William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Monmouth (NJ), 3:30 p.m.

Conference USA

At Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

Friday's semifinals

Middle Tennessee 68, UTEP 62

W. Kentucky 70, UTSA 55

Today's championship

Middle Tennessee vs. W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Ivy League

At Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, N.J.

Friday's semifinals

Princeton 60, Penn 47

Harvard 72, Columbia 65

Today's championship

Princeton vs. Harvard, 4 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

Friday's semifinals

Iona 67, Siena 66

Manhattan 81, Niagara 68

Today's championship

Iona vs. Manhattan, 2:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Friday's semifinals

Toledo 68, Kent St. 58

Bowling Green 70, Ball St. 61

Today's championship

Toledo vs. Bowling Green, 10 a.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

At Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Va.

Friday's semifinals

Norfolk St. 81, NC Central 59

Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Today's championship

Norfolk St. vs. Howard, 3 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

At Vibrant Arena at the Mark, Moline, Ill.

Friday's quarterfinals

Illinois St. 75, Murray St. 73

Drake 73, Missouri St. 70

Belmont 70, S. Illinois 64

N. Iowa vs. Ill.-Chicago, (n)

Today's semifinals

Illinois St. vs. Drake, 1:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. N. Iowa-UIC winner, 4 p.m.

Northeast Conference

At higher-seeded schools

Sunday's championship

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Patriot League Conference

At higher-seeded schools

Sunday's championship

Boston U. vs. Holy Cross, 11 a.m.

Southwestern Athletic Conference

At Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

Fridya's semifinals

Friday, March 10

Ark.-Pine Bluff 71, Alabama St. 66

Southern U. 65, Jackson St. 64

Today's championship

Southern U. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, 1 p.m.

Portland 64, Gonzaga 60

Western Athletic Conference

At higher-seeded schools

Friday's semifinals

Cal Baptist 69, Stephen F. Austin 64

S. Utah 64, Grand Canyon 51

Today's championship

S. Utah vs. Cal Baptist, 5:30 p.m.