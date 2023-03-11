Women’s college basketball tournament glance

Women's tournaments
All times Central
America East Conference
Friday's championship
Vermont 38, Albany (NY) 36
Atlantic Sun Conference
At higher-seeded schools
Today's championship
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
At Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.
Friday's quarterfinals
Oklahoma St. 62, West Virginia 61
Texas 60, Kansas St. 42
Oklahoma 77, TCU 76
Iowa St. 74, Baylor 63
Today's semifinals
Texas vs. Oklahoma St., noon
Oklahoma vs. Iowa St., 2:30 p.m.
Big West Conference
At Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev.
Today's championship
Hawaii vs. UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Conference
At SECU Arena, Towson, Md.
Friday's quarterfinals
Towson 87, Hampton 65
William & Mary 74, Hofstra 64
Monmouth (NJ) 65, Drexel 59
Northeastern 85, Stony Brook 68
Today's semifinals
Towson vs. William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Monmouth (NJ), 3:30 p.m.
Conference USA
At Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas
Friday's semifinals
Middle Tennessee 68, UTEP 62
W. Kentucky 70, UTSA 55
Today's championship
Middle Tennessee vs. W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Ivy League
At Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, N.J.
Friday's semifinals
Princeton 60, Penn 47
Harvard 72, Columbia 65
Today's championship
Princeton vs. Harvard, 4 p.m.
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.
Friday's semifinals
Iona 67, Siena 66
Manhattan 81, Niagara 68
Today's championship
Iona vs. Manhattan, 2:30 p.m.
Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland
Friday's semifinals
Toledo 68, Kent St. 58
Bowling Green 70, Ball St. 61
Today's championship
Toledo vs. Bowling Green, 10 a.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Va.
Friday's semifinals
Norfolk St. 81, NC Central 59
Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Today's championship
Norfolk St. vs. Howard, 3 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
At Vibrant Arena at the Mark, Moline, Ill.
Friday's quarterfinals
Illinois St. 75, Murray St. 73
Drake 73, Missouri St. 70
Belmont 70, S. Illinois 64
N. Iowa vs. Ill.-Chicago, (n)
Today's semifinals
Illinois St. vs. Drake, 1:30 p.m.
Belmont vs. N. Iowa-UIC winner, 4 p.m.
Northeast Conference
At higher-seeded schools
Sunday's championship
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.
Patriot League Conference
At higher-seeded schools
Sunday's championship
Boston U. vs. Holy Cross, 11 a.m.
Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.
Fridya's semifinals
Ark.-Pine Bluff 71, Alabama St. 66
Southern U. 65, Jackson St. 64
Today's championship
Southern U. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, 1 p.m.
Portland 64, Gonzaga 60
Western Athletic Conference
At higher-seeded schools
Friday's semifinals
Cal Baptist 69, Stephen F. Austin 64
S. Utah 64, Grand Canyon 51
Today's championship
S. Utah vs. Cal Baptist, 5:30 p.m.