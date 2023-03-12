2023 March Madness Odds and Point Spread for Every First Round Game

The March Madness bracket is officially set for the men's NCAA college basketball tournament and oddsmakers already released spreads for the First Four and Round of 64 matchups.

Bettors can begin getting an idea of which wagers they plan to make for the loaded week of college hoops and fans can use the opening lines to inform their picks as they fill out their brackets.

Alabama enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Kansas, Houston and Purdue join the Crimson Tide on the No. 1 line. It's the time of the year for major upsets when heavy favorites fall and underdogs put together magical Cinderella runs, so keep that in mind—especially when it comes to the sizable spreads.

Find all the opening lines for the first games of the Big Dance below.

Odds for Every 1st Round Game in the Men's NCAA Tournament

Tuesday, March 14

No. 11 Mississippi State (-2) vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh

No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi (-4.5) vs. No. 16 Southeast Missouri St.

Wednesday, March 15

No. 11 Arizona State (-1.5) vs. No. 11 Nevada

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (TBD)

Thursday, March 16

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri State (TBD)

No. 1 Kansas (-21.5) vs. No. 16 Howard

No. 1 Houston (-20.5) vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky

No. 2 Arizona (-13.5) vs. No. 15 Princeton

No. 2 Texas (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Colgate

No. 2 UCLA (-18.5) vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville

No. 4 Virginia (-6.5) vs. No. 13 Furman

No. 4 Tennessee (-11.5) vs. No. 13 Louisiana

No. 5 San Diego State (-4.5) vs. No. 12 College of Charleston

No. 5 Duke (-7.5) vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State (-1.5)

No. 7 Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Penn State

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State (-1.5)

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia (-2.5)

No. 8 Arkansas (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Illinois

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn (-1)

Friday, March 17

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson (TBD)

No. 2 Marquette (-13.5) vs. No. 15 Vermont

No. 3 Xavier (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

No. 3 Gonzaga (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon

No. 3 Baylor (-10.5) vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara

No. 3 Kansas State (-9.5) vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 4 UConn (-10) vs. No. 13 Iona

No. 4 Indiana (-5.5) vs. No. 13 Kent State

No. 5 Saint Mary's (-5.5) vs. No. 12 VCU

No. 5 Miami (-3.5) vs. No. 12 Drake

No. 6 Kentucky (-3.5) vs. No. 11 Providence

No. 6 Creighton (-5.5) vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 6 Iowa State vs. Mississippi State/Pittsburgh (TBD)

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada (TBD)

No. 7 Michigan State (-1.5) vs. No. 10 USC

No. 8 Memphis (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

*odds subject to change

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.