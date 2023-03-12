2023 March Madness Odds and Point Spread for Every First Round Game

The March Madness bracket is officially set for the men's NCAA college basketball tournament and oddsmakers already released spreads for the First Four and Round of 64 matchups.
Bettors can begin getting an idea of which wagers they plan to make for the loaded week of college hoops and fans can use the opening lines to inform their picks as they fill out their brackets.
Alabama enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Kansas, Houston and Purdue join the Crimson Tide on the No. 1 line. It's the time of the year for major upsets when heavy favorites fall and underdogs put together magical Cinderella runs, so keep that in mind—especially when it comes to the sizable spreads.
Find all the opening lines for the first games of the Big Dance below.
Odds for Every 1st Round Game in the Men's NCAA Tournament
Tuesday, March 14
No. 11 Mississippi State (-2) vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh
No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi (-4.5) vs. No. 16 Southeast Missouri St.
Wednesday, March 15
No. 11 Arizona State (-1.5) vs. No. 11 Nevada
No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (TBD)
Thursday, March 16
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri State (TBD)
No. 1 Kansas (-21.5) vs. No. 16 Howard
No. 1 Houston (-20.5) vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky
No. 2 Arizona (-13.5) vs. No. 15 Princeton
No. 2 Texas (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Colgate
No. 2 UCLA (-18.5) vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville
No. 4 Virginia (-6.5) vs. No. 13 Furman
No. 4 Tennessee (-11.5) vs. No. 13 Louisiana
No. 5 San Diego State (-4.5) vs. No. 12 College of Charleston
No. 5 Duke (-7.5) vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State (-1.5)
No. 7 Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Penn State
No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State (-1.5)
No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia (-2.5)
No. 8 Arkansas (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Illinois
No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn (-1)
Friday, March 17
No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson (TBD)
No. 2 Marquette (-13.5) vs. No. 15 Vermont
No. 3 Xavier (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State
No. 3 Gonzaga (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon
No. 3 Baylor (-10.5) vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara
No. 3 Kansas State (-9.5) vs. No. 14 Montana State
No. 4 UConn (-10) vs. No. 13 Iona
No. 4 Indiana (-5.5) vs. No. 13 Kent State
No. 5 Saint Mary's (-5.5) vs. No. 12 VCU
No. 5 Miami (-3.5) vs. No. 12 Drake
No. 6 Kentucky (-3.5) vs. No. 11 Providence
No. 6 Creighton (-5.5) vs. No. 11 NC State
No. 6 Iowa State vs. Mississippi State/Pittsburgh (TBD)
No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada (TBD)
No. 7 Michigan State (-1.5) vs. No. 10 USC
No. 8 Memphis (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic
