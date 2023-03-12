Aggies make return to tournament final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Texas A&M Aggies are a win away from finishing off a rebound few saw coming in mid-December.

After starting the season 6-5 with losses to Murray State, Colorado and Memphis, the Aggies are back in the SEC Tournament championship game for a second consecutive year.

Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points as No. 18 Texas A&M dominated from the opening tip in beating Vanderbilt 87-75 Saturday to put the Aggies back in the SEC Tournament final for the third time in program history.

"It's a blessing," Taylor said of getting back to the SEC tourney final. "We worked very hard to get back to this point. On December 25th, being 6-5, nobody thought we would be here. A blessing. We just got to complete the job."

The Aggies (25-8) were routed by Tennessee last season in Tampa and lost in overtime to Kentucky in 2016 in Nashville.

Tyrece Radford added 16 points and Julius Marble had 13 for the Aggies, who won their fourth in a row.

Now they will try to beat No. 4 Alabama for the second time in nine days. The Aggies beat Alabama 67-61 to wrap the regular season March 4.

"Just another chance to make history," Taylor said of the rematch.

Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said Alabama's success speaks for itself.

"The No. 1 seed, for sure. Are they the No. 1 No. 1?" Williams said. "I don't know. You'd have to ask whoever is on the committee this year."

Vanderbilt (20-14) reached the SEC semifinals for the first time since 2017 and was looking for its first berth in the tournament title game since 2012. That's when the Commodores upset eventual national champion Kentucky.

Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 18 points. Jordan Wright had 17, and Ezra Manjon 16.

These sixth-seeded Commodores came in having played the late game each of the past two nights, including an 80-73 upset of No. 23 Kentucky on Friday night to notch the program's first 20-win season since 2014-15.

The quick turnaround took a toll on Vanderbilt, which had won 10 of its last 11 looking for its third SEC Tournament title. Coach Jerry Stackhouse said the Aggies also hit them with "a haymaker" early, but he was proud of how his Commodores fought back.

"We got back into the game after being down big," Stackhouse said. "I think that's the sign of a good team, the sign of a team that could do something special with the opportunity on the one-and-out format."

Texas A&M, which beat Vanderbilt 72-66 on Jan. 28 in College Station, forced three turnovers in the first two minutes. The Aggies scored the first seven points and never looked back.

They led 49-25 at halftime, setting a program record for points in the first half at the SEC tourney. The Aggies pushed that to 52-25 on a Taylor jumper with 18:25 to go.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 72,

NO. 25 MISSOURI 61

Freshman Brandon Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as fourth-ranked Alabama advanced by beating No. 25 Missouri.

Alabama (28-5) will be looking for an eighth title to add to its regular-season trophy. Noah Clowney added 19 points for Alabama, and Charles Bediako had 10.

No. 25 Missouri (24-9) missed a chance to play in its first SEC Tournament championship since joining the league in 2012 and snapped a five-game winning streak that tied its longest in this league.

D'Moi Hodge led the Tigers with 21 points. DeAndre Gholston added 17 and Nick Carter had 10. Leading scorer Kobe Brown, who had been averaging 16.2 points, was held to six.

The Tigers scored the first six points of the second half for their biggest lead at 35-31. Then Alabama took control with a 16-3 run that Miller, the AP All-SEC player of the year and newcomer of the year, started with a steal for a fast-break layup.

Clowney's three-point play put Alabama ahead to stay at 40-39 before Miller knocked down back-to-back three-pointers, the first giving him the Tide's freshman scoring record. Gurley added a three-pointer, then Bediako's layup with 8:42 left matched Alabama's biggest lead of the game at 52-42.

Alabama led 31-29 at halftime after Missouri finished the half on a 13-5 run. Hodge, a senior guard, capped the spurt with an amazing three-pointer off a cross-court inbound pass from Sean East II, turning in mid-air and knocking down the shot over Clowney's hand with 1.8 seconds left.

Former Alabama player Darius Miles and another man were indicted earlier this week on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Miller and Jaden Bradley have continued playing as Alabama chases a top seeding in the NCAA Tournament, despite an investigator's testimony in February that Miles texted Miller to bring him his gun and police saying Bradley also was at the scene. Neither Miller nor Bradley have been charged.

