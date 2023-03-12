Appointment app adds to barriers on asylum-seekers’ U.S. journey

MATAMOROS, Mexico -- As the Biden administration struggles to bring order to the border, some of the most vulnerable migrants are finding themselves stuck in squalid camps in Mexico.

A significant number are seeking asylum in the United States and were expecting the sanctuary of the nation's immigration law, which allows migrants fleeing persecution to request protection no matter how they reach the country.

Recently, a 7-year-old Venezuelan boy beamed as he bade farewell to his teacher, Liliana Carlos, at a Mexican school for migrant children living in tents while waiting for their chance to enter the United States.

His family, finally, had obtained an appointment in February with U.S. Customs and Border Protection after weeks of trying to use a new app to secure a slot. But instead of the safety his family longed for inside the U.S., the boy returned to the Sidewalk School, inconsolable, Carlos recalled.

Border Protection officials on the border bridge sent back about 50 families, including his. They'd all made appointments online as family units. But agents were now enforcing a rule requiring each child to register individually.

"We are never going to leave," Carlos recounted the boy telling her as she ushered the wailing child into an alcove known as the "calm corner."

Advocates estimate close to 7,000 people were spread out in encampments in Matamoros and Reynosa in January.

All are trying to use a new Customs and Border Protection app that is supposed to make entering the country more efficient.

Each day, migrants awake before sunrise to search for a Wi-Fi signal and try to get one of the 700 to 800 appointments available at eight entry points. Advocates estimate there are more than 100,000 people seeking entry.

The appointments fill up within five minutes.

Previously, attorneys could intervene to make a case for asylum-seekers to get emergency admission into the U.S. Now those fleeing gang violence are fighting for appointments on their own, alongside those facing less dire conditions.

"We thought things were going to be different, but here we are fighting the same types of battles and begging to let in victims of torture," said Jessica Riley, a staff attorney with nonprofit Lawyers for Good Government who works with asylum-seekers.

The Department of Homeland Security says the app is designed to remove some of the perils from having long lines of migrants waiting in border cities such as Matamoros, from where U.S. citizens were recently kidnapped including two who were killed. Instead, many can now apply from their home country and show up on the date of their obtained their appointment.

"This app cuts out the smugglers, decreasing migrant exploitation, and improving safety and security," department spokesman Luis Miranda said in a statement.

SIGNAL WEAK

More than 9,900 individuals have used the app to enter the country by getting an exemption from the Title 42 pandemic-era public health restriction since it went live in January, Customs and Border Protection data shows.

Over 10,000 more have used the app to obtain humanitarian parole under a new program for those from Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua -- offering a lifeline for many who can avoid embarking on a treacherous journey.

Yet at migrant camps, shelters and safe houses along the U.S.-Mexico border, asylum-seekers who arrived before the app was launched or faced such imminent danger that they could not wait to get an appointment struggle to get a Wi-Fi signal. Families scramble to register all their relatives only to find out all of the day's appointments have been taken. Desperation mounts as they look toward a country within eyeshot but perpetually out of reach.

Two weeks after being sent back to the Sidewalk School, Carlos said her once hopeful student still doesn't have a new appointment. The child's name is being withheld by The Washington Post out of concerns for his safety.

She tried to console him, she recalled, but he was despondent, telling her: "I want to die."

About $6 can buy two weeks' worth of access to the online world. Wi-Fi service in northern Mexico is spotty at best and at worst, nonexistent.

The signal may be strong enough to log on but the low bandwidth falters the deeper into the app one goes. Migrants say the signal drops completely when taking a photo or uploading information.

Those challenges are leading some to take new risks.

A 20-year-old Honduran man, Oliver, had hoped to reunite with his mother across the U.S. border. But when he got to Reynosa, he was kidnapped.

His mother paid several thousand dollars in ransom to the cartels to secure his release. Then, searching for a Wi-Fi signal to make an appointment, Oliver climbed onto the roof of a building in the predawn hours and ran into low-hanging power lines.

Shocked by the electrical current, he fell and spent several hours unconscious on the ground, he recounted in an interview. Eventually someone found him and called for help. Oliver woke up in a hospital. He survived, but barely.

Oliver lies prone in bed at a safe house for most of the day with a Red Cross blanket draped across the dark marks on his back.

Volunteers help clean his wounds and try to keep the covers from sticking to his peeling skin. But they fear the young man could contract an infection without more advanced care.

"My life is in danger here," Oliver said. "I need help. I just want to heal and be with my mother."

HARD SPOT FOR HAITIANS

Many Black migrants are pushed to the fringes of border cities to wait in subhuman conditions. They have more difficulty accessing shelters than those with lighter skin and often experience racial prejudice in Mexico.

At least 1,000 Haitian asylum-seekers are spending each day they can't get an appointment at Camp Rio in Reynosa.

A 3-acre lot covered in human feces near a sandy river peninsula overrun by Mexican cartel members sits adjacent to the camp. The migrants sleep and eat 50 feet away from the open pit.

With nowhere else to go, Haitian families lay out mattresses in abandoned gas stations and stretch old nylon political banners across pillars to engineer some privacy. Some of their tents are recycled from camps that arose during the Trump era, when 70,000 asylum-seekers were sent back across the border as part of the "Remain in Mexico" program.

Haitians are frequently targeted by petty thieves and heavily armed drug dealers. Volunteer doctors with nonprofit Global Response Medicine have treated strange rashes, severe respiratory infections and at least one case of cholera at the border camp.

"The reason these camps exist is because they are waiting to legally cross," said Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, founder of Sidewalk School, which has two locations. She is one of the few Black Americans serving migrants in the border region.

Advocates and families say the app has posed additional hurdles for Black migrants; initially, instructions were not available in Creole and migrants with darker skin said they had more difficulty with the facial-capture feature.

Biden administration officials reject claims the app's functions don't work as well for Black migrants, pointing to recent Department of Human Services data showing that 40% of applicants who used CBP One to secure their entry into the United States were Haitian.

Ricot Picot, 42, of Haiti, wrestled with the app's photo feature for weeks before he obtained appointments for himself, his wife and two of his three children. He showed a reporter how the app's camera struggled to recognize and capture his dark-skinned face.

It was a miracle, he said, that it finally worked for him. But his youngest daughter, 7, still had not succeeded.

"You hold on because of your kids, but it's your kids who suffer the most," he said.

Picot received good news earlier this month when he reported for his appointment.

The Border Protection officer at the Hidalgo International Bridge allowed them to cross, even though his youngest didn't have an appointment. They are now safe in New England.

'DOESN'T FEEL FAIR'

Within a northern Mexico safe house, a 30-something-year-old asylum-seeker ran his fingers across the bumpy scar tissue that had healed unevenly around his wrists -- remnants of the torture he endured two weeks earlier.

He recalled black-clad kidnappers ambushing the house where he was living at 1 a.m. in late January. They bound his hands and feet with electric cables and threw him in the trunk of a vehicle.

For two days, he was repeatedly burned and beaten.

The Washington Post is withholding the man's name and other identifying characteristics for safety reasons because he is still in Mexico. But the man showed a reporter the lacerations and described how men pistol-whipped and beat him.

Dark circular scars mark the spots on his legs where his captors pressed lit cigarettes into his flesh.

"The app doesn't feel fair," said the man, who was denied an exemption to the Title 42 rule barring most migrants from entering and has failed to secure an appointment. "I need protection in the United States."

Riley represents the man and another asylum-seeker who also was attacked and is under threat from Mexican criminal organizations. Both are now in hiding.

Riley said she made formal requests to Customs and Border Protection for her clients to be quickly exempted from Title 42 for their security.

The requests were denied. Officials said to use the app.

Border officials say case-by-case determinations are still being made, but there are no options to check a box or otherwise indicate that one belongs to an especially vulnerable group when applying for an appointment through CBP One.

Marco Alcazar is a transgender woman but presenting as male for her safety while living in an open-air encampment atop a river levee. She is surrounded by compatriots who, like her, try to find ways to feel human: streaming Top 40 Latin hits through a speaker for dancing; offering haircuts for a nominal fee; or selling food.

But the vibrant scene belies the perils Alcazar faces. The transphobia and discrimination that propelled her flight from Venezuela are more virulent in Mexico, the second-most dangerous place in the world to be transgender after Brazil.

She said she believes that in the United States, "I will be protected."

THE CHILDREN

At the Matamoros school, more teary-eyed children arrive each day. Fathers and mothers trying to register for immigration appointments are blocked by error messages, stymied by frozen screens or run out of time before all the day's slots are taken.

When Charlene D'Cruz traveled to Matamoros in February, word spread quickly that she was a lawyer. Within seconds, she and another advocate were surrounded by families asking for advice.

According to dozens of families interviewed, it is difficult to register and take photos of multiple people on the CBP One app within the small window in which appointments for the same day are available. Single adult registrants were getting dates. Families weren't.

Miranda said the agency is "committed to family unity" and had always required that each family member secure an appointment, but that some officers made exemptions in the early days of the app's rollout.

The crowd of people around the attorneys swelled. Parents with upcoming dates wondered what would happen if they sent their small children across the bridge alone as unaccompanied minors. D'Cruz begged them not to.

"If we don't, we will lose everything we've worked for," a woman from Nicaragua said, pressing her bewildered daughter against her leg.

Advocates counted between 40 and 50 children surrendered at the bridge alone days later.

Back at the Sidewalk School, the number of children enrolled has swelled.

Carlos said they went from teaching a handful of kids each day to more than three dozen in recent weeks. She said that means more and more children, and their families, aren't getting appointments.

The longer they despair in Mexico, parents say, the more they consider sending their children to the United States alone.

Valentina Sanchez, 24, of Venezuela, and her husband had appointments in February. Their 3-year-old son did not. He crossed and she stayed behind with the toddler.

"I worry for my son, because he asks me constantly, 'Where's papi?'" she said. "I tell him, 'You see those lights on the other side? That's where he is, waiting for us.'"

