Arkansan amaizing on stage

A "corny" new Broadway musical comedy is being co-produced by Arkansas native Jason Owen.

"Shucked" opens April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre and features music and lyrics by country hitmakers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and a book by Robert Horn. The irreverent musical, set in rural America, is directed by Jack O'Brien and stars John Behlmann as Gordy, Kevin Cahoon as Peanut, Caroline Innerbichler as Maizy, Andrew Durand as Beau, Alex Newell as Lulu, Ashley D. Kelley as Storyteller 1 and Grey Henson as Storyteller 2.

The production has been described as a "hilarious and audacious musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn."

Owen, who grew up in Monticello, calls it "'Oklahoma' meets 'Book of Mormon.'"

This is the first Broadway production for the 46-year-old Owen, but he's been in showbiz for a while. After graduating from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, he moved to Los Angeles and worked for legendary television producer Aaron Spelling. He later joined Universal Music Group Nashville and in 2011 started Sandbox Entertainment, managing country stars Kelsea Ballerini, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town and Dan + Shay, among others. Over the past few years, Sandbox has expanded into touring as well as film and television production.

Owen became involved with "Shucked" about three years ago at the request of friend and co-producer Mike Bosner. Having McAnally and Clark aboard also helped pull him into the project.

"Shane is one of my closest friends and Brandy is one of the best talents in the world," Owen said. "We've grown up in this business together in Nashville, and it made sense. I'm such a champion of them and I wanted to do anything I could to see their dream become reality."

We spoke with Owen on March 8, the day after the final dress rehearsal and also the day when previews of the show began for audiences.

"Dress rehearsal last night was incredible and went beyond our expectation," he said.

When asked how working on Broadway compares to Nashville or Hollywood, Owen, who counts "Wicked" and the musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber as some of his favorites, says he found theater work to have more of a family vibe.

"I've done TV series and movies, things where you come together, create a team, put it out and then it's done. This is way more familial. These actors, the director, the team around them, everyone has been together for so long ... the connection between everyone is something we don't get in music or film or television the way Broadway does. Also, I feel like on Broadway, everyone is supporting everyone to win."

