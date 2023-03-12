Arkansas Achievers

Gracie Lee, a senior at Cabot High School, has received a $2,000 Vocal/Choral Scholarship from the Arkansas Chamber Singers. The Vocal/Choral Music Scholarship began in 2011 and was established with a mission to encourage and promote the art of choral music with the expectation that students will master the skills and acquire the knowledge that will lead to the highest quality of choral music performance in the state of Arkansas.

Alessandro Rocchi, a senior at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has been named the Frank Perdue Scholarship Student of the Year. He received the award in Atlanta during the USPOULTRY Foundation College Student Career Program held in conjunction with the 2023 International Production and Processing Expo. This nationally competitive award is given to a student pursuing a career in poultry science who has excelled in their time during college with great promise to make a large contribution to the industry. The first place student is recognized as the highest ranked graduating senior across all universities nationwide. Rocchi will be graduating in May with a double major in poultry science and environmental, soil and water science. He will be continuing his education at Clemson University this fall to pursue a master's degree in microbiology researching Histomonas meleagridis.

A student team representing the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management in the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, was named a finalist in the 2023 Operation Stimulus Supply Chain Case Competition. The student team included Austin Lafferty, Derek Mitchell, Ella Knee and Emma Easterwood. Operation Stimulus, hosted this year by the Colorado State University College of Business and Denver Transportation Club, is the longest-running supply chain and logistics student case study competition in North America. OpStim invites future supply chain leaders from the nation's preeminent universities to learn, innovate and solve real-world problems while simultaneously bringing together industry professionals and supply chain and logistics companies championing the future of the industry.

Chloe Burris and Cally Sullivan have each been awarded a $1,000 per academic year Bridge Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. Burris, who plans to study nursing, is a graduate of Genoa Central High School. Sullivan is a graduate of Spring Hill High School and plans to study general education.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever, email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.