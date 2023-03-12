Arts organizations offer spring break fun for kids

Spring is in the air, and the kids are out of school for a week. Help them find a creative outlet at one of the camps or art classes listed below. Don't worry; they won't even notice they're learning!

Arts Live Theatre hosts "Toy Story Toy Box," for ages 6-9 from 9 a.m. to noon, March 20-24. Students will cultivate original characters and explore the larger-than-life world in Andy's toy box with Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and the gang. For ages 10-14, there is "Fantastical Beasts and Other Creatures" from 1-4 p.m. March 20-24. Students will journey into the Wizarding World with Newt Scamander on his travels to discover magical animal species. Each class $125 at 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. https://www.artslivetheatre.com/spring-break-camps.

Amazeum hosts "Repurpose It!" Spring Break Camp for ages 6-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20-24. Prices are $265 for Amazeum members and $315 for nonmembers at the Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville. Pre-registration and payment are required. See amazeum.org/programs/camps/spring-break. For those taking time to visit the Amazeum rather than doing camp, the 3M Tinkering Hub will explore the wonders and possibilities of recycling everyday materials by making "P'larn" or plastic yarn March 13-27. Times vary by visit.

Community Creative Center hosts art camp for kids ages 7 to 12 from 9-11:30 a.m. March 20-24. Projects will include painting, watercolor, printmaking, collage, papercraft and more. Price is $125. Clay camp for ages 7 to 12 will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. March 20-24. Projects will include coil building, slab construction, sculpture and modeling in clay. Wheel Camp for ages 12 to 16, a wheel class for beginners, will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. March 20-24. This class is designed for students with no prior experience and focuses on teaching students the fundamentals of throwing. Each class $125 at 505 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. More information at communitycreativecenter.org

Trike Theater will have a spring break camp for grades 3-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20-24. Cost is $200 for five days or $50 per day at Trike Theater, 902 S.W. Second St., Suite F, Bentonville. Trike will also host a spring break camp for ages 5-10 from 9 a.m. to noon March 20-March 24. Camp is $135 members, $145 non-members at the Bentonville Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle in Bentonville (enroll at bentonvillear.com/858/Camp-Theatre). Also coming up at Trike March 28-May 2 is Creative Players: Under the Sea at 4 p.m. Tuesdays for PreK and Kindergarten ($90 per session); Storytellers: Under the Sea at 4 p.m Tuesdays for grades first to second grade ($90 per session); then Tech Theatre: Makeup Costume Design for grades 5-12 from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays March 30-May 4 ($150 per session).

Fenix Arts at Mount Sequoyah offers "Art Takes Flight," an exploratory spring break art camp for ages 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon March 20-24. All classes will be taught by certified and experienced art instructors and will include art instruction in drawing, clay and collage. $175 for the week or $35 per day at fenixarts.org/art-takes-flight/. The gallery is located at 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville.

Not quite camp, but still fun:

Terra Studios will host "Spring Break Palooza" with donation-based art crafts and live music for all ages March 22-26. Pinch Pot classes will be at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 with clay bunny classes at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Enroll in classes at usingart.com. A Blue Bird art lab (clay) will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Music will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 1-3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Arkanthaw will sell beverages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Terra Studios at 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Durham (just southeast of Fayetteville).

Crystal Bridges hosts Spring Break Specials to celebrate the opening of "Diego Rivera's America" exhibit with creative activities for all ages. Presented in partnership with the Latin Arts Organization of Arkansas, the week kicks off with an all-day community fiesta -- Pintura Fest -- and goes on to pack every afternoon of spring break with creative fun. Free, no tickets required. Drop in anytime from 1-4 p.m. at 600 Museum Way in Bentonville. crystalbridges.org

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum hosts Creative Cartooning online for ages 10 and older at 1 p.m. March 21-24. The classes will start with a couple of illustration exercises and then expand on creating characters, poses and backgrounds. Free. Sign up at fsram.org/creative-cartooning-2023.

Apple Seeds Inc. still has spots open for The Kids Table Summer Camp which focuses on gardening, harvesting fresh ingredients and making delicious recipes through hands-on activities.. Each session is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the weeks of June 5-9, June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14 for $195 per week. Enroll at appleseedsnwa.org.

Note: Community School of the Arts in Fort Smith will be closed the week of Spring Break.

