Big Country Chateau receives maximum fine for Little Rock code violations, ordered to pay nearly $32K

LITTLE ROCK -- The troubled Little Rock apartment complex known as the Big Country Chateau has been issued the maximum fine for 30 code violations in Little Rock environmental court.

The maximum fine -- $1,000 per life-safety code violation -- plus court costs added up to $31,950, according to an order Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverett signed on March 2.

"Assessing the maximum fine is not the norm for this Court, but this particular set of facts warranted this decision," Leverett wrote. "The witness testimony and documentary evidence presented by the City during sentencing were substantive and showed widespread life safety violations and substandard living conditions."

Little Rock Deputy City Attorney Alan Jones had asked Leverett to impose the maximum fine during a Feb. 23 hearing.

At the same hearing, defense attorney Sylvester Smith had asked for the imposition of a $5,000 fine payable to the city and requested that any additional fines be invested back into the property.

The violations were identified last summer during an inspection of the 151-unit complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road. Big Country Chateau's representatives later pleaded no contest.

During a hearing before Leverett on Wednesday, Smith moved to withdraw as legal counsel for Apex Big Chateau AR, LLC in the environmental court proceedings in light of the recent appointment of a receiver for the apartment complex.

Leverett asked Smith to submit his request and a proposed order in writing.

The decision to send the complex into receivership came as a result of a 2022 lawsuit filed by the Arkansas attorney general's office that claimed violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The new receiver for Big Country Chateau is Sal Thomas, the executive vice president for multifamily operations at Tarantino Properties, a Houston-based real estate firm.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors issued an order naming Thomas receiver on Feb. 22. His acceptance and oath of receivership were filed the next day.

Thomas appeared before Leverett via videoconference software on Wednesday and entered an innocent plea with regard to Big Country Chateau allegedly failing to pay its business license. A trial date was set for April 6.

Additionally, Thomas asked that the aforementioned fine be levied against the borrower, not the property. The judge did not immediately make a decision on that front Wednesday.

The apartment complex is facing more citations in environmental court stemming from another mass inspection city officials carried out on Feb. 7.