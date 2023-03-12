The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 23

Jessica and Andreas Plackis, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 24

Cierra Ferguson and Trey Proctor, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 26

Kaitlyn Crosby and Michael Crosby III, Little Rock, son.

Brittney and Russell Gatling, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 27

Karolina Rose and Nathan Collatt, Benton, son.

Josalyn Tillman and Roosevelt Harris, Little Rock, son.

Alexandria and James Singleton, Fayetteville, daughter.

Feb. 28

Amelia Gillespie and Jordan Ahne, Little Rock, daughter.

Alexis Gipson and Demetrius Harvey, Little Rock, son.

Elizabeth and Joe Bresnahan, Maumelle, son.

March 1

Chastity and Weston Saunders, New Edinburg, son.

Bra'Kiyiah Poindexter and Terell Jenkins, Jacksonville, daughter.

Melissa and Blake Stansberry, Little Rock, son.

Brittany Snow and Gregg Snow Jr., Benton, son.

March 2

Ashley Floyd and Garrett Crumley, Hensley, son.

March 3

Brianna Holmes, Pine Bluff, son.

Haley Bishop and Zach Gill, Redfield, daughter.

Kera Glass and Marquise Pleasant, Little Rock, son.

Jamie Jefferson and Erin Kimble, Little Rock, daughter.

March 4

Toni and Laurence Bravo, Little Rock, son.

March 5

Lauren and Will Beaty, Monticello, son.

March 6

Jessica and David Koehler, Little Rock, daughter.

March 7

Anna and Daniel Hines, Little Rock, son.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 23

Rebecca Holmes and Cody Whittle, Chidester, daughter.

Mckenzie Greer and Muhammad Quattom, Maumelle, daughter.

Feb. 24

Ginger Tripp and Jimmy Tripp III, Hazen, daughter.

Feb. 28

Megan and Curry Smith, Sherwood, son.

March 1

Natalie and Morgan Richard, Little Rock, son.

March 3

Maddie and Chase Mozingo, Little Rock, daughter.

March 6

Tamara and Rickey Floyd, North Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Feb. 22

Tuesday and Joshua Gamble, Jacksonville, daughter.

Feb. 23

Alba Sanchez and Glondis Caballero, Benton, daughter.

Feb. 24

Kayla Miles and Arturo Trejo, Malvern, daughter.

India Duckett and Joshua Nelson, North Little Rock, son.

Jaimee and Matthew Blasingame, Jacksonville, daughter.

Feb. 27

Kinnidie Autenreath and Monroe Patrick, Monticello, daughter.

March 1

Cheyanne Cadwell and Billy Given, Clarksville, daughter.

March 2

Andrea Burris, Pine Bluff, son.

March 4

Onekia Strong, North Little Rock, daughter.