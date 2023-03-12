Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $924,000.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $505,000.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $478,000.

Laura Cantu Street, 1 Childrens Way, $381,395.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $240,000.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $240,000.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, $235,957.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $224,000.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $180,000.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $180,000.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $180,000.

Nabholz Construction, 4001 N. Rodney Parham Road, $178,171.

Hearnsberger Construction, 14001 Chenal Pkwy., $146,000.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 3400 Shackleford Pass, $84,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Coburn Construction, 212 Abington Circle, $800,000.

AJS Homes, 14 Abington Court, $368,000.

Reddy Innovative, 357 Fletcher Loop, $250,000.

Ben Barr, 5421 Sherwood Road, $200,000.

AJS Homes, 1805 Franklin St., $150,000.

Arkansas Homes, 515 S. Hughes St., $130,000.

Arkansas Homes, 6722 Sandpiper Drive, $130,000.

Shannon Mitchell, 2111 Maple Ridge Road, $124,520.

Eliu Gonzalez, 3102 Boyd, $122,300.

Joe Mayberry, 1301 White Road, $100,000.

Matt Foster Construction, 500 Ivory Drive, $80,000.

VCC LLC, 16000 Rushmore Ave., $75,000.