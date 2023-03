The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

812 W. Fourth St., residential, Precilla Luke, 7:56 a.m. March 6, property valued at $2,501.

72202

811 E. Sixth St., residential, Douglas Blume, 1:01 p.m. March 6, property valued at $953.

72204

3624 Maryland Ave., residential, Michael Smith, 6:59 a.m. March 8, property valued at $8,500.

21 Berkshire Dr., residential, Britany Harper, 12:58 p.m. March 9, property valued at $1,825.

1504 S. Buchanan St., residential, Antonio Celoire, 4:13 p.m. March 9, property valued at $1,200.

72205

1605 Junior Deputy Road, residential, Cheryl Luchin, 1:47 p.m. March 6, property valued at $155.

72206

6602 Pecan Ave., residential, Shane Carden, 12:21 p.m. March 6, property valued at $5,000.

2115 W. 23rd St., residential, Mandy Scoggin, 2:22 p.m. March 6, property value unknown.

1807 E. 23rd St., commercial, Esco, 8:27 a.m. March 8, property valued at $1,001.

72209

7501 Knollwood Road, residential, Juanita Lewis, 8:55 p.m. March 5, property value unknown.

4804 Terra Vista Cir., residential, Quincy Jones, 11:59 a.m. March 6, property valued at $3,751.

5909 S. University Ave., residential, Juan Sanchez, 2:29 p.m. March 6, property valued at $760.

4607 Hoffman Road, residential, Eric Brumfield, 11:08 p.m. March 6, property valued at $7,580.

5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Toni Humphrey, 10:40 a.m. March 7, property valued at $2,541.

6512 Mabelvale Cutoff, commercial, Jesus Martinez, 10:53 a.m. March 7, property valued at $40,000.

9709 Interstate 30, residential, Nykevia Gines, 11:10 a.m. March 7, property value unknown.

5310 Mabelvale Pike, commercial, Big Rock Service, 9:35 a.m. March 9, property valued at $1,500.

72210

8324 Stagecoach Road, commercial, West End Garage, 7:39 a.m. March 6, property valued at $3,451.

72211

200 S. Bowman Road, commercial, David's Burgers, 11:18 a.m. March 7, property valued at $501.

72227

9300 Treasure Hill Road, residential, Lafalza Gill, 6:57 a.m. March 5, property valued at $5,241.

North Little Rock

72113

8800 Maumelle Blvd., commercial, Metro Appliances, 8:31 p.m. March 6, property valued at $500.

72114

1228 W. 11th St., residential, James Morgan, 5 p.m. March 3, property valued at $2,500.

72116

5121 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, Tracy Bennett, 7:30 a.m. March 3, property valued at $1,700.

72117

4300 E. Broadway, commercial, Circle K, 5:24 a.m. March 5, property valued at $2,366.

3400 Industrial Center Dr., residential, Chrystal London, 3:50 p.m. March 8, property valued at $3,000.

72118

3801 Camp Robinson Road, Victor Gracia, 8:30 p.m. March 4, property valued at $490.

4123 MacArthur Dr., commercial, Shell, 2:36 a.m. March 5, property valued at $400.

4123 MacArthur Dr., commercial, Shell, 2:37 a.m. March 7, property valued at $1,158.

5609 MacArthur Dr., commercial, Family Dollar, 1:55 a.m. March 7, property valued at $1,500.

4204 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Family Dollar, 5:04 a.m. March 10, property valued at $850.