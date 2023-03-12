Business people

MUGS

Pittman

Tomlinson

Hutchison

Dr. Christopher Pittman, family medicine physician, recently joined the active medical staff of Northwest Health, practicing at Northwest Family Medicine -- Centerton, located at 101 Sun Meadow Drive. Board certified in family medicine, Pittman earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine. He continued his medical education by completing his residency at Cox Health in Springfield, Mo.

Leah Tomlinson, a project manager with McClelland Consulting Engineers' Transportation Department, has been recently promoted to an associate. Tomlinson joined the MCE-Fayetteville team in 2014 as a project designer/engineer in training. She graduated with her bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and her masters of science in civil engineering in transportation engineering from Portland State University in Oregon.

Heather Hutchison, an advanced practice registered nurse, is now providing care for patients at Washington Regional Gastroenterology Clinic, located inside Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic at 3344 N. Futrall Drive. Hutchison earned her master of science in nursing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

