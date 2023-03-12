Candidates announce for two Little Rock District Court judge posts

Two candidates for Little Rock District Court judgeships stepped forward early last week, with veteran prosecutor Jill Kamps announcing her intention to seek the criminal judge position to succeed Melanie Martin, while North Little Rock attorney Robert Tellez said he will run for traffic judge.

Kamps, 44, who has been a deputy prosecutor in the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Perry and Pulaski counties for the past 19 years, is the division chief supervising the criminal prosecutions in all six of the circuit's district courts, a post she's had for the past six years. Kamps also supervises and prosecutes cases in Perry County.

Tellez, 43, has his own firm, Tellez Law Firm PLLC, which specializes in criminal, drunken driving and car accident issues and traffic infractions. Vic Fleming, 71, has been the traffic judge since 1997. He has not said whether he will seek reelection. Fleming has only been challenged once in 26 years in office.

Judicial election season in Arkansas began Monday. Prospective candidates can announce their intentions, but cannot begin raising money until September, six months before the March 2024 elections, held simultaneously with the state's political primaries. Arkansas judges are nonpartisan.

A graduate of Catholic High School, Tellez received his law degree in 2007 from the Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. In his announcement, he promised to run a campaign built around his "legal experience, professionalism, community engagement and diversity."

Kamps, a prosecutor since 2004, has been an adjunct professor of trial advocacy and a frequent panelist at the Bowen Law School. The Little Rock native, a Central High and Bowen graduate, has also been a regular instructor for the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments, training new police officers in basic criminal law and court procedure.

Little Rock criminal court is the court of first appearance for felony arrests made by city police and is where misdemeanor-only cases from the police are tried. Martin, the current judge, is running for circuit court.

Kamps describes helping establish the Little Rock District Court Mental Health Specialty Court as one of her proudest accomplishments. The program helps people with mental health conditions in the criminal court system by providing treatment options to try to reduce recidivism.

"For almost twenty years I have dedicated my career to protecting the families of our district and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves," Kamps said in her campaign announcement. "My responsibility as a division chief requires a thorough understanding of the law and the ability to consider the best interest of justice, carefully examining evidence, and deciding whether or not criminal charges should be filed. This experience makes me uniquely qualified to serve as a district judge in a criminal court."

Tellez has been recognized by the Super Lawyers rating service as rising star in the mid-South as well as in criminal defense in the region, has been among the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 in Arkansas for seven years, served as a fellow for the Litigation Counsel of America and was named one of Arkansas Business' 250 Most Influential Leaders in 2022.

In 2022, Tellez was on the Executive Committee of the board of directors for the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce. He is also on the board of directors for the Arkansas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, the National College for DUI Defense and the Hispanic National Bar Association.