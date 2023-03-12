Central Arkansas Water officials discuss program offering help to low income customers





Low-income customers of Central Arkansas Water can apply for free water and wastewater service for up to a year, utility officials said Saturday.

A presentation by the utility at the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods' monthly meeting detailed a first-come, first-served program that benefits customers with up to $2,000 in credit to pay water and wastewater charges.

Chelsea Boozer, Central Arkansas Water's community and government relations manager, explained the initiative during the two-hour meeting at the Willie L. Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center.

What started as a one-time "crisis benefit" for customers whose water was cut off or about to be cut off has been converted into a "spend-down program" that will take applications until Sept. 30, but funding is expected to run out by mid-summer.

Customers who are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or the Supplemental Security Income program are among those who are automatically qualified.

"The state has about $10 million [from the American Rescue Plan Act] to send out statewide to households and only $1 million has been spent, so they're at risk of losing that federally," said Boozer, explaining the creation of the spend-down program.

Boozer said 3,000 households in the state have already been part of the program, including 1,700 in Central Arkansas.

"Those who have already been through the program will automatically get up to $2,000 applied to their accounts, which will be a credit to pay future months' water bills," Boozer added. "The plan is for that to cover 12 months of a water and wastewater bill, until the money runs out, but it would cover multiple months of someone's bill."

Further eligibility is based on a formula: how many people are in a household, income level, the household's annual spending on water and if there is a vulnerable household member, such as a young child, an elderly person or disabled person.

Coalition President Kathy Wells asked Boozer how eligible customers would be notified about the program.

"The state's administrating it, so when you apply, you'll be applying with the state. They'll have your contact information. They make you do that through email," Boozer said. "We have some customers who are not technologically savvy, so we pushed for a paper application. But primarily they're notifying customers through email."

The answer upset Wells.

"Oh, for God's sakes!" Wells exclaimed. "Have they not figured out yet that the people most in need aren't sitting around tapping on their computer, which costs money, and paying the monthly internet fee, which costs money. I'm sorry, that just flies all over me."

Boozer said Central Arkansas Water shares that concern.

"We've mentioned that to the state multiple times," Boozer said. "We did get the paper application as well. We've done multiple customer assistance events."

She added that customers who want to can "come into the lobby and have a customer service representative do that with you.

"We can do it over the phone with you. So we're doing our best to, if anyone needs access, refer them to us and we'll help them get their application."

Customers wanting to determine their eligibility can visit arkansaslihwap.com.

Boozer said Central Arkansas Water would make a presentation about the program to the North Little Rock City Council on Monday and the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

According to its website, the water utility directly serves 125,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and master-metered customers in Pulaski, Saline and Grant counties.

After the credit discussion, the focus of the meeting shifted to Central Arkansas Water officials -- including CEO Tad Bohannon -- explaining the pending 10-year water rate increase.

The monthly base charge imposed on residential and commercial customers inside the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock on a five-eighths-inch diameter meter would gradually increase from $7.85 today to $15.78 by 2032. The utility's volume-based rates would also get progressively higher.

Additionally, the rate plan would impose a monthly infrastructure fee beginning in 2024 that would help fund $685 million in capital improvements, including three major categories of work: upgrades to the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant, improvements to Lake Maumelle and construction of a new water pipeline 60 inches in diameter.

Planned work tied to Lake Maumelle -- one of the utility's two principal sources of raw water along with Lake Winona -- includes the expensive remediation of an invasive aquatic plant known as hydrilla.

According to a presentation by the Central Arkansas Water officials, the Lake Maumelle hydrilla operation will include $16 million in herbicide application over five years and $23 million in dredging costs.

The utility's board of commissioners approved the schedule in January.

Little Rock Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines has proposed a resolution opposing the rate increases.

Unless Central Arkansas Water's decision is overturned, the first set of rate increases is expected to go into effect on July 1.

Of the $685 million in capital improvements the rates would help fund, Bohannon said $470 million will be debt financed, while $212 million will be paid for by rates, or "pay as you go."

"The pay as you go is focused most on linear pipe replacement, which is underground pipes that are 120 years old," said Bohannon, who later wryly added that "most of our breaks come from contractors hitting them, so we'll just leave that where that is. That said, we get breaks due to aging pipes."

Central Arkansas Water Commissioner Jim McKenzie detailed why the rate hike would cover 10 years when previous plans only covered five years, doing so in relation to a 2050 strategic plan the company is currently finalizing.

"We looked at what was necessary to do in [a] short period of time, then figured out how much money it would take and then said, 'OK, we can ask for all of that money in one year, one rate increase -- Benton utilities did exactly that this year, for the same amount of money -- or we can spread that amount of money over five years, or we can spread out money over 10 years.

"The commission was very concerned about a one-year hit. And if we could make the financing work over 10 years, then we thought that that was more affordable to our ratepayers. And so that's how the 10 years came to be."





Members of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods meet at the Willie L. Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center to discuss a planned 10-year water rate hike and other issues with Central Arkansas Water officials on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





