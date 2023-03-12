Club news: Button Club, Hikers, Military Officers

Historians

The Benton County Historical Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. today, March 12, at the Hiwasse Mercantile. Larry Horton will present "The History of Hiwasse."

Refreshments will be available after the program.

Information: (479) 273-3561.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 13 in the computer lab at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The class information on Backup, Security 2 and Password Manager using Excel are now on the website.

Help clinic will be held March 15. Genealogy will be March 17.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. March 18 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Guests are welcome.

Information: (352) 333-3010 or (479) 751-2489 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet for the first bimonthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. March 18 at the Village Inn Restaurant on North College Avenue in Fayetteville. Chapter and prospective members are welcome to attend.

Purpose of the breakfast is fellowship, camaraderie, and to discuss current community service activities. It's an opportunity for prospective members to get to know current chapter members and learn about the MOAA chapter.

RSVP no later than March 15.

Membership in the chapter is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan veterans' association of more than 350,000 members dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to all our enlisted, warrant, and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired, and former members of the uniformed services as well as their families and survivors. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, comprised of over 100 members, actively supports these initiatives.

Information: email pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. March 19. The meeting is open to the public.

The speaker will be Randy McCrory, a historian living in Rogers who has studied Benton County history extensively. He will speak on the burning of Bentonville during the Civil War.

McCrory is a recent Walmart retiree and is the administrator of the Vintage Bentonville website. Admission to the event is free.

Information: (479) 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum@gmail.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on March 22 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreens, 2964 Martin Luther King Blvd. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit.

There is a short drive to the start point (Cato Springs Trail) where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike March 15 at Devil's Den State Park, on the Quail Valley and the Butterfield Trails. This is a 4.5 mile loop hike. Note: At mile 1.7, there is a short, steep descent going into Quail Valley with a couple of wet creek crossings. Leaving the valley, there is an assent up a rock face to get on a forest road to make the loop back. Because this is a backpacking trail, permits must be signed at the Visitor Center and car tags must be on the vehicles at the trailhead.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Brainteasers

Brainteasers will meet at 3 p.m. March 15 in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome to attend.

Information: patkirby49@gmail.com.

Mystery Book Club

Bella Vista's Mystery Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. March 15 in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month's read is a mystery book set near water. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome.

Information: Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Button Club

The Northwest Arkansas Heritage Button Club regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from 12-2 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St. The club is formed from the National Button Society (www.nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve vintage buttons and educate themselves and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons.

Information: Robin at sparrow3749@yahoo.com.

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet March 22 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m.

The program speaker this month will be Joal Miller, who is the BVGC plant sale chairman. His discussion topic will be "From Greenhouse to Garden: the Lifecycle of Our Plant Sale Beauty." Club member Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture: Growing Vegetables."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome.

Information: bellavistagardenclub.com.

Angelia Guest from Huntsville is a semifinalist for 2023 AQS QuiltWeek in Branson, Mo., which will be held March 22-25 at the Branson Convention Center. Guest has been chosen to display the quilt "Elysian Flight of Fancy," along with 186 others in this AQS contest. Information: americanquilter.com. (Courtesy Photos)

