Caregivers Alzheimer's supporters to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting at 11 a.m. March 20 via Zoom. The community is invited to join the meeting.

The topic will be Covid Education and the speakers will be the Rev. Tonya Boyce, health advocate for Project Live, and Dr. Marlene Battle, Arkansas Pharmacists Association health equity coordinator, according to a news release.

Battle directs programs to benefit populations at higher risk and that are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities.

Battle has held leadership positions with Walgreens and Fred's pharmacies. Before joining APA, she was the pharmacy manager at D&D Pharmacy LLC at the Arkansas Diagnostic Center. Her professional portfolio also includes teaching science to middle school and high school students in Dallas, Texas.

A graduate from the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, Battle earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway followed by a Master of Science in biology from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89040198041?pwd=THVrdWpHQnZaczRlNGMra2xUWThVQT09 and use Meeting ID: 890 4019 8041 with Passcode: 112009. Participants may also use One tap mobile at +13052241968,,89040198041#,,,,*112009# US or dial by location at +1 305 224 1968 US.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Feral hog eradication halts access to WMAs

Six Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife management areas will be temporarily closed for short periods in March in cooperation with the Arkansas Feral Hog Task Force to fight the spread of invasive feral swine in Arkansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be conducting aerial operations aimed at reducing feral hog populations in the areas. The flights will be dependent on the weather, according to a news release.

To provide safety for the public and comply with USDA regulations, access will not be allowed during the ongoing operations. Varying weather and site specific conditions limit the notice of specific dates of the closures. The closure dates do allow some flexibility to take advantage of resources over large contiguous tracts of habitat.

The following WMAs are scheduled for operations:

March 13-17 -- Beryl Anthony Lower Ouachita WMA, Cut-off Creek WMA and Seven Devils WMA;

March 20-24 -- Trusten Holder WMA, George H. Dunklin Jr. Bayou Meto WMA;

March 27-30 -- University of Arkansas Pine Tree Wildlife Demonstration Area.

In the event that access to the areas are restricted, AGFC and partnering agency staff will be on-site to maintain road and access closures, according to AGFC Director Austin Booth.

"We hate to close these areas for these operations, but feral hogs threaten both wildlife and agriculture in Arkansas. They destroy habitat, prey on wildlife and can be linked to disease transmission," Booth said.

The aerial operations are the result of planning and coordination of multiple partners, condensed into several days of actual operations. The AGFC and USDA APHIS would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding while these activities are underway and apologize for any inconvenience related to the operation.

Details: AGFC Feral Hog Coordinator, Ryan Farney at (501) 382-3945 or Arkansas APHIS Director Robert Byrd at (501) 835-2318.

Blue & You grants available

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is implementing a new application process for 2024 grant recipients aimed at simplifying the process and expanding funding opportunities for nonprofit and community organizations.

Applicants must submit a letter of intent by April 1 at https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org/funding-opportunities/applyfor-funding. On the website, they can also find information about the funding available and how to apply.

Applicants will be notified by June 1 whether their projects have received initial approval, and they will proceed in the process, according to a news release.

Grant recipients can now receive $5,000 to $200,000 for their projects.

Grant projects should fall into one of three categories: behavioral health, social determinants of health, or maternal and pediatric health.

"We have streamlined the doundation's funding process to better meet the most pressing needs across the state," said Blue & You Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Pittillo. "By having three focused cycles on behavioral health, maternal and pediatric health and social determinants of health, we expect to receive letters from many organizations proposing innovative programs, giving the foundation the opportunity to fund the best solutions and make the greatest impact across the state."

Applicants should be a 501c3 charitable organization; a public school, college or university; or a city, county or state governmental agency. Details: blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.