EDITORIAL: Debtors’ prison

"If something cannot go on forever, it will stop."

--the late economist Herbert Stein

A human just cannot fathom a trillion. It's much too big a number. Somebody put it this way: If you spent a million dollars a day, and had been spending that kind of money every single day since Jesus was born, you still wouldn't have approached a trillion.

A trillion seconds ago was before mankind began to write down language.

A trillion is a bunch.

The United States' combined and accumulated national deficits over the years, which is called the national debt, is approaching $31.5 trillion. That number is not sustainable. The interest payments alone will push out other government spending eventually. As a wise man once told us, if this kind of government spending doesn't have consequences, it will mark the first time in human history.

As the Republicans and Democrats and the Biden administration (and the rest of us) hurl toward that debt limit obstacle, here is an option: Why not go back to the past? It would be progress.

In the eight years of President Barack Obama's tenure in office, he added $8.6 trillion to the national debt. Think Obamacare, etc. Surely nobody thinks that Barack Obama's administration underspent on social spending and put grannies in wheelchairs on the streets. So why not go back to that level of government spending? Why not go back to 2017 expenses?

In Barack Obama's last year in office, the government spent $3.981 trillion, which was still a deficit at the time because the government took in "only" $3.316 trillion. But let's say the American people could get by nicely by spending just $4 trillion annually once again.

According to the Tax Policy Center (with the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution, using numbers via the Office of Management and Budget), the United States government will take in, it's estimated, $4.6 trillion in fiscal 2023. If the federal government goes back to 2017 over-spending and takes in that kind of revenue, We the People could pay down more than a half-trillion dollars in our collective debt.

But wait! But wait! some will cry. You've got more people in the United States than you had way back in 2017.

Okay. In 2017, this country had 325 million people. And now it has a little more than 333 million. That's a 2.46 percent increase. So let's increase spending in the last year of Barack Obama's second term by 2.46 percent. We'd still be able to pay down the national debt considerably.

But wait! But wait! some will cry again. Things cost more today. It's called inflation. You can't expect folks to get by on 2017 government spending with 2023 egg prices.

Okay. So let's increase the 2017 spending by 6 percent. Better yet, make it 10 percent. Add another $400 billion to 2017's spending. Even with that, still the national debt would start changing--in the right direction. At the very worse, we would approach a balanced budget. And then we could let growth take over and we would, in the words of deficit hawks, "grow our way out of debt."

The political playbook calls for progressives to start complaining when conservatives mention government "cuts," a word that must include scare quotes. Progressives would complain that the meanie conservative types want to push grandma to the curb and force her to choose between food and medicine. But to make that argument under this back-of-the-envelope plan would mean to accuse Barack Obama of having those intentions, too, way back in 2017.

He didn't, right?

The covid crisis has come and gone. The government spending during the pandemic was needed and helpful. (Another reason to oppose a Balanced Budget Amendment.) The Trump and Biden administrations kept many people in their homes and out of soup lines with the deficit spending when the economy shut down.

But now the economy's back. And not only back, but humming along so fast that the Fed can't keep inflation down.

The country can afford to stop over-spending now. And go back to 2017's government outlays. Combine that with 2023's incoming receipts, and this country would be on solid ground again, fiscally speaking.