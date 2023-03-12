Ex-Spiro star Perry named C-USA Player of the Year for North Texas

Former Spiro standout Tylor Perry was selected the Conference USA Player of the Year, the league announced last week.

The North Texas standout, who is averaging 17 points per game for the Mean Green, finished his Spiro career (2018-19) by averaging 25.6 points per game.

He had 19 points in North Texas' regular season finale with Western Kentucky on March 4. UNT was set to compete in the Conference USA Tournament this weekend.

The 5-foot-11 guard from tiny Fort Coffee, Okla., became just the fourth North Texas men's player to earn conference player of the year honors. He's the second player in coach Grant McCasland's era to do so in C-USA since 2013.

UNT's Javion Hamlet won the award in 2020, and Tony Worrell and Deon Hunter were conference players of the year in 1988-89.

Perry is shooting a blistering 45% from beyond the 3-point line for the season while helping lead the Mean Green to their second straight 25-win season.

"It's a tremendous honor and something I'm very proud of, but could not be possible without my teammates and coaches," said Perry in a release from UNT. "I'm thankful for all the people who believe in me and have helped me."

Perry ranks in the top five of Conference USA in 17 different offensive categories, including first in wins, 3-point field goal percentage (42.6) and free-throw percentage (86.5).

The slick-shooting guard played two seasons at Coffeyville Community College, where in 2021 he led the team to an NJCAA D1 National Championship. Perry had no D1 offers out of high school. Prior to moving to Spiro, he played three seasons at Springdale Har-Ber.

Brewer shines in Dukes' loss

A pair of late losses may have sealed Tevin Brewer and Duquesne's post-season dreams.

The Dukes, who had climbed 10 games over the .500 mark, dropped their regular season finale to Fordham, and then lost to La Salle (81-70) at the Atlantic-10 Tournament in Brooklyn.

The team was hopeful of an NIT berth.

Nevertheless, it's been a remarkable season for the Dukes, who posted a 20-win season for only the third time since 1981. Along the way, coach Keith Dambrot also earned his 500th career victory.

If it's Brewer's last game, the former Northside star went out by scoring 12 points and grabbing three rebounds in the loss to La Salle.

Brewer, a former Fort Smith Northside guard, has appeared in all but four of the team's 32 games this season, averaging 7.4 points per game. He had a season-high 17 points during a Feb. 8 win over George Mason.

A fifth-year senior, Brewer is a graduate senior.

Carlisle swinging hot bat

After starting the season in a 4-for-22 funk, Kent Carlisle refocused.

Five games later, the former Fort Smith Southside standout has raised his batting average nearly 125 points.

Carlisle, who transferred to Carl Albert State College over the Christmas Holidays, carried a .306 batting average into the Vikings' weekend slate with Western Oklahoma State College. It's a far cry from where he stood three weeks ago.

Before finding his swing again, Carlisle has slumped to just .181.

Against Eastern Oklahoma, Carlisle was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored in the team's 11-6 victory. Over his last five games, Carlisle is hitting .500 (7-for-14) with two extra base hits an five RBIs.

The versatile freshman can play both third base and the outfield for coach Paul Pulley's squad.

Schilling drilling for UAFS

Matt Schilling cranked his fourth home run of the season recently for the UAFS Lions.

Unfortunately, UAFS dropped a weekend series to Angelo State to drop to 4-12 in the Lone Star Conference.

Schilling, the former Southside standout, is doing his part. He leads the team with a .323 batting average, to go along with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Heading into this weekend's series at Crowder Field with Texas A&M-Kingsville, Schilling led the Lions in almost every offensive category, including hits (21), doubles (10), runs (15), and OPS (on-base plus slugging (1.115).

Schilling leads the team with seven doubles and is tied with Brandon Ulmer (Booneville) for the team lead in homers with three.

The Lions (6-12, 4-12) have lost nine of 10 games.

Last week, Schilling went 1-for-9 to open the series before going 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in the final game. He's hit safely in 11 of the 18 games he's appeared in.

Trejo clutch at Henderson State

Former Van Buren softball standout Lexi Trejo isn't threatening to break any batting records at Henderson State. But she sure defines the word clutch.

Trejo has raised her Reddies' batting average to .304 by going 5-for-15 over a five-game stretch. The Lady Reddies (11-11) were scheduled to play No. 14 Southern Arkansas.

HSU will host Ouachita Baptist on Tuesday.

Trejo started 39 of 41 games as a sophomore, batting .210 with one homer and eight RBIs. She appeared in six games (2021) as a true freshman.

Trejo has hit safely in 10 of the last 15 games she's appeared in. Recently against Arkansas Tech, she drove in a run against former Greenwood standout Kaila Cartwright during the Reddies' 3-1 loss.

Notable

Reed Carroll (Greenwood) homered and drove in four runs in Carl Albert's 11-6 win over Eastern Oklahoma State College. Carroll leads the Vikings with six home runs and a robust .340 batting average. ... Kaila Cartwright (Greenwood) earned her second victory of the season during Arkansas Tech's 3-1 win over Henderson State. ... Chloe Ray (Fort Smith Northside) is batting .364 (4-for-11) with a pair of doubles for UA-Rich Mountain Junior College. ... Colton Sagely (Greenwood) is batting .323 with 10 hits in 31 plate appearances at CASC. ... Tanner Callahan (Van Buren) is batting .333 for UAFS with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs. ... Brandon Ulmer (Booneville) is tied for third in hits (14) at UAFS. ... Dru Didway (Sallisaw/Carl Albert) cranked his second homer of the season in the University of the Ozarks' win over Hardin-Simmons. ... Tiya Douglas (Fort Smith Northside) had seven points in Austin Peay's 73-55 win over Eastern Kentucky last week.