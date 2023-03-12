FBI: 3 U.S. women disappear in Mexico

PENITAS, Texas -- The abduction of four Americans in Mexico that was caught on video earlier this month received an avalanche of attention and was resolved in a matter of days, but the fate of two sisters from Texas and a friend, who haven't been heard from in about two weeks since they crossed the border last month, remains a mystery.

The FBI said Friday that it is aware that two sisters from Penitas, a small border city in Texas near McAllen, and their friend have disappeared. Penitas Police Chief Roel Bermea said their families have been in touch with Mexican authorities, who are investigating their disappearance.

Beyond that, officials in the United States and Mexico haven't said much about their pursuit of Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; Marina Perez Rios, 48; and their friend, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that the three women crossed into Mexico on Feb. 24, Bermea said. Penitas is just a few hundred feet from the Rio Grande.

The husband of one of the women spoke to her by phone while she was traveling in Mexico, the police chief said, but grew concerned when he couldn't reach her afterward.

"Since he couldn't make contact over that weekend, he came in that Monday and reported it to us," Bermea said. The three women haven't been heard from since.

Bermea said the women were traveling in a green mid-1990s Chevy Silverado to a flea market in the city of Montemorelos in Nuevo Leon state -- about a three-hour drive from the border. Officials at the state prosecutor's office said they have been investigating the women's disappearance since Monday.

The expansive search for the four kidnapped Americans involved squads of Mexican soldiers and National Guard troops. But for most of the 112,000 Mexicans missing nationwide, the only ones looking for them are their desperate relatives.

Authorities also lack manpower, equipment and training -- things are so bad that authorities aren't even able to identify tens of thousands of bodies that have been found.

One of the victims was treating herself to cosmetic surgery after having six children. It was a 34th birthday celebration for another.

They rented a white van in South Carolina and set out on the nearly 22-hour trip, shooting silly videos and driving straight through to Brownsville, Texas.

"Mexico, here we come," Eric Williams said into the camera in the early morning hours after the all-night drive.

But once they got to Mexico, the trip took a terrible turn. Two members of the group would never make it home, victims of the Gulf cartel, a drug gang tied to brutal killings and kidnappings in the violent border city of Matamoros, a city of 500,000 people that has long been a stronghold of the cartel.

SHATTERED PLANS

Latavia McGee booked the cosmetic surgery in 2021 with Dr. Roberto Chavez Medina, who she's seen before. People often leave the U.S. for all sorts of medical treatment. Costs in Mexico can be less than half what someone would pay in the United States.

McGee's appointment was within days of her cousin Shaeed Woodard's 34th birthday. Friends Zindell Brown and Cheryl Orange rounded out the group of five, most of whom had grown up together in Lake City, S.C., a town of fewer than 6,000 people.

Once they got to the border, they rented rooms at a Motel 6 off the highway in Brownsville, a town with a high poverty rate on the Rio Grande.

The friends set out early Friday to cross an international bridge that spans the two countries, thinking they were headed to see the doctor right on the other side. Orange stayed at the motel in Brownsville because she forgot to bring her ID to cross the border.

"They went to drop her off and was supposed to be back within 15 minutes," Orange said.

But the clinic had moved to a new location several blocks away. It's not clear what happened next.

The Mexican state of Tamaulipas is the subject of a U.S. State Department warning to avoid travel because of violent crime and kidnappings, but the friends may not have known. Williams' mother said she didn't think her son had ever been out of the U.S.

Hours passed, and on the U.S. side of the border, Orange contacted the Brownsville police, concerned something bad had happened. Her worst fears would come to pass.

Just a few miles across the border, around midday, a vehicle crashed into the group's van. Several men with tactical vests and assault rifles arrived in another vehicle and surrounded them, according to Mexican police reports. Shots rang out.

Brown and Woodard were hit by bullets and appeared to have died immediately. Williams was shot in the leg.

Social media video showed men forcing McGee into the bed of a pickup, then going back to drag a wounded Williams and the bodies of their two friends across the road and into the truck as eerily silent onlookers in traffic sat in their cars.

The truck raced off. A Mexican woman who had been hit by a stray bullet, 33-year-old Areli Pablo Servando, was left to die on the street.

When Mexican authorities arrived on the scene, they found Social Security cards and credit cards belonging to the group of friends inside the van, which was marked by a bullet hole in the driver's-side window.

The U.S. Consulate, only blocks away, issued an alert, warning its employees to avoid the area until further notice because of a deadly shooting downtown.

The doctor at the clinic later told investigators he thought it was strange that his patient hadn't shown up for the procedure, which can run up to $3,000, but his office had only communicated with her electronically. The clinic was about a four-minute drive from where their van had crashed.

The crash would be the start of some of the most terrifying days of the surviving friends' lives.

The cartel members drove them from place to place around the city.

A doctor told investigators that two men with assault rifles burst in through a back door and threatened to kill staff if they didn't treat a wounded person with them. The gunmen and their hostages stayed three hours at the clinic and then left, according to Mexican investigative documents viewed by The Associated Press.

Orange was worried, stuck on the other side of the border at the Motel 6 with no clue what had happened. She spoke to a Brownsville officer at the motel. Within an hour, a detective was assigned to the case and shortly after that Brownsville police handed it off to the FBI.

ASKING FOR HELP

The FBI reported their disappearances last weekend and offered a $50,000 reward for their return and the arrest of the kidnappers. U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said U.S. officials contacted President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador directly to ask for help locating the missing Americans.

Back home, their family and friends in the United States watched the video of their capture in horror and prayed. The wait, the silence, became unbearable.

The next day, the agony of not knowing ended, but with the news came more heartache.

An anonymous tipster reported seeing armed men and people in blindfolds at a shack in a tiny rural community known as Ejido Tecolote on the outskirts of Matamoros. A white pickup parked outside matched the one the Americans had been loaded into March 3, according to the Mexican investigative documents.

The shack was near Playa Baghdad -- or "Baghdad Beach," a remote strip of sand where the Rio Grande meets the Gulf of Mexico. The area has been known as a dropoff point for U.S.-bound smuggled goods since the U.S. Civil War.

Mexican authorities, following the tipster's lead, drove the dirt roads searching. Then they heard shouts and the word "Help!" That led them to the shack, where they found McGee and Williams blindfolded inside.

They were being held next to the bodies of their friends, who had been wrapped in blankets and plastic bags, according to the Mexican investigative documents.

A 24-year-old man in a tactical vest who was guarding them darted out the back door, only to be quickly apprehended.

The two Americans were rushed to a Brownsville hospital.

Robert Williams, Eric Williams' brother, said he couldn't wait to tell him "how glad I am that he made it through and that I love him." His 11-year-old son was overjoyed.

As two of the friends' bodies were returned Thursday to the U.S. in hearses, calls grew for action to be taken to crush the Gulf cartel.

The cartel's Scorpions faction apologized in a letter and announced it had handed over five members who were responsible for the abductions of innocent Americans. The letter was obtained by the AP through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement official.

Woodard's father said he was speechless.

"I've just been trying to make sense out of it for a whole week. ... It's just crazy to see your own child taken from you in such a way, in a violent way like that," James Woodard told reporters. "He didn't deserve it."

Orange and her friends who survived the attack are not ready to talk about their ill-fated trip, she said Friday in a voice text to an AP reporter.

"We just want to begin to recover," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Watson, James Pollard, Alfredo Pena and staff members of The Associated Press.