Fear sinking in for customers after bank fails

The Bank of England said Silicon Valley Bank UK's assets would be sold to pay creditors.

TAKEN TO THE BRINK

Silicon Valley Bank's downfall is the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The financial institution was hit hard by the downturn in tech stocks over the past year, as well as the Federal Reserve's aggressive plan to increase interest rates to combat inflation.

The bank bought billions of dollars' worth of bonds over the past couple of years, using customers' deposits as a typical bank would normally operate. These investments are typically safe, but the value of those investments fell because they paid lower interest rates than what a comparable bond would pay if issued in today's higher interest rate environment.

Typically that's not an issue, because banks hold onto those for a long time -- unless they have to sell them in an emergency. But Silicon Valley's customers were largely startups and other tech-centric companies that started becoming more needy for cash over the past year.

Venture capital funding was drying up, companies were not able to get additional rounds of funding for unprofitable businesses, and therefore had to tap their existing funds -- often deposited with Silicon Valley Bank.

So Silicon Valley customers started withdrawing their deposits. Initially that wasn't a huge issue, but the withdrawals started requiring the bank to start selling its own assets to meet customer withdrawal requests. Because Silicon Valley customers were largely businesses and the wealthy, they likely were more fearful of a bank failure since their deposits were over $250,000, which is the government-imposed limit on deposit insurance.

That required selling typically safe bonds at a loss, and those losses added up to the point that Silicon Valley Bank became effectively insolvent. The bank tried to raise additional capital through outside investors, but was unable to find them.

There are two large problems remaining with Silicon Valley Bank, and both could lead to further issues if not resolved quickly.

The most immediate problem is Silicon Valley Bank's large deposits. U.S. customers with less than $250,000 in the bank can count on insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation but anything above that level is considered uninsured.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said insured deposits would be available Monday morning.

At the moment, uninsured deposits can't be accessed and likely will have to be released in an orderly process.