Flowers attends events in Selma





Last Sunday, Arkansas state Rep. Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff was in Montgomery, Ala., where she met Selma officials and others and attended the 58th annual commemoration of Bloody Sunday.

She said she had no idea what to expect and afterward described her experience as both "humbling and riveting."

From visiting Selma's Mayor James Perkins Jr. at the historic Selma City Hall to worshipping at Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Jesse Jackson and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, Flowers said she is still reeling it all in.

Flowers led the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, walking across with President Joe Biden, Martin Luther King III and civil rights "foot soldiers" like Bernard Lafayette and civil rights activists the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jackson.

"I felt empowered by the legacy of great Americans like Congressman John Lewis, who changed the world before and during my lifetime, and I was reminded of how important that legacy still is to our Democracy and to the fulfillment of America's promise," said Flowers, who was in Montgomery for a meeting of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Flowers recognized other notable representatives from Arkansas in the crowd, including Mayor Jaylen Smith of Earle, Ark.; former West Memphis state Rep. Steve Jones; Taren Robinson, the current owner of Blueprint Event Solutions and former manager with the Clinton Foundation in Little Rock; Ally Washington, managing principal at the BIG Agency in Little Rock; and Tamara Ford, director of client success at the BIG Agency.

"The representation of Arkansans was unexpectedly high, and made what became a pilgrimage of sorts really really special," said Flowers. Flowers said the most memorable moment was hearing Perkins describe Selma's proud and valiant history -- from the Civil War to the civil rights movement.

"Along with Selma's challenges and opportunities, it reminded me of Pine Bluff's similar history, challenges, and opportunities," said Flowers.

What also reminded Flowers of Pine Bluff were the challenges that Selma, a city of about 18,000 people, faced after being hit by a significant tornado in January that destroyed buildings, uprooted trees and tossed cars and debris across the city.

"According to Mayor Perkins, the homes of over 40% of residents have been impacted," said Flowers. "Since FEMA loans and disaster relief first go directly to renters, those families are often left without much relief."

Flowers said those challenges mounted on top of an already strong but vulnerable city reminded her of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans as well as the ice storms and floods in Pine Bluff.

"My whole Selma experience is why Arkansas' whole history must be acknowledged, taught, and remembered when the legislature sets state policy," said Flowers. "The same applies to Pine Bluff, especially as we consider our own hard but rich history and it should better tie into Arkansas' heritage tourism."

Flowers said the relevance of Bloody Sunday can never be denied. However, she said, what must be questioned are the gaping omissions in American history texts and curricula, along with the ongoing attacks on Black history.

"Books, documentaries, biographies and academic papers have well documented the critical relevance of Bloody Sunday and so much more that defined the trajectory of our nation and its laws, culture and economy," said Flowers, who added that she believes the next steps toward a promising future is bolstering education, history and heritage tourism, especially in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

"With tourism as Arkansas' second largest industry, why wouldn't we build up and expand the Delta Rhythm and Bayous initiative," asked Flowers. "I am excited about the heritage tourism opportunities we are poised to build on by adding Pine Bluff/Jefferson County's rich civil rights legacy into focus."









Arkansas state Rep. Vivian Flowers visits the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., before the commemoration events the following day. (Special to the Commercial)





