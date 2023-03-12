Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

NEW ORLEANS FOOD SO GOOD, 1106 W. 16th Ave. Date of opening inspection March 3. No violations reported.

BIG RED TRAVEL PLAZA, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Feb. 27. Sausage (90 and 74 degrees F) in the kitchen area are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed bottles of chemicals being stored by food in the kitchen. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Bottles of chemicals were moved during the inspection. Observed chicken and fish sitting in the sinks to thaw in water. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food below 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Observed straws being stored opened in a container for the consumer to touch. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. The shelving and the outside of the fryers in the kitchen are visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash cans containing food residue in the kitchen that are being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans in the kitchen should be kept covered when not in continuous use. Floors, especially under shelves and cooking equipment, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Vent hood in the kitchen is visibly soiled. Vent hood needs to be cleaned.

BIG RED TRAVEL PLAZA, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection March 3. Observed straws being stored opened in a container for the consumer to touch. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. The shelving and the outside of the fryers in the kitchen are visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash cans containing food residue in the kitchen that are being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans in the kitchen should be kept covered when not in continuous use. Floors, especially under shelves and cooking equipment, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Vent hood in the kitchen is visibly soiled. Vent hood needs to be cleaned.

CORNER ENTERPRISE INC., 2118 W. 13th Ave. Date of inspection March 3. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER, 301 E. Second Ave. Date of inspection Feb. 23. Establishment does not have an established Health Reporting Policy. Establishment did not have procedures for employees to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to the establishment for responding to these events. The dishwasher chlorine solution is reading 0ppm. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F. Egg (50 degrees F) and cheese (48 degrees F) in the reach in refrigerator is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Food that is required to stay cold for safety was pulled to be discarded during inspection. Observed a cut onion held in the walk in cooler was was sliced on 02/20/2023 and not date marked. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. The bag that the onion was in was date marked during the inspection. Observed a potato sitting out of temperature at 85 degrees F that the manager said was cooked at 12 p.m. and will be used by 4 p.m. with no written record. Written procedures shall be prepared in advance, maintained at the facility and available for review upon request of the Regulatory Authority.

JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER, 301 E. Second Ave. Date of follow-up inspection March 3. Honey mustard (46 degrees F) Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER, 301 E. Second Ave. Date of follow-up inspection March 8. No violations reported.

CHARTWELLS @ SOUTHWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 4200 S. Fir St. Date of inspection March 7. Sanitizer not observed in automatic dishwasher. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F. Floors in the service sink area are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

KLASSIC KIDS DAY CARE, 2407 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection March 7. No hand soap provided at the hand washing sink in the kitchen or employee restroom. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Soap was provided at both hand washing sinks during the inspection. Observed a hot plate being used to cook on not under a vent hood during the inspection. If necessary to keep rooms free of excessive heat, steam, condensation, vapors, obnoxious odors, smoke, and fumes, mechanical ventilation of sufficient capacity shall be provided.

MEME'S LEARNING ACADEMY, 801 S. Walnut St. Date of inspection March 7. Observation: Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

ON BREAK CAFE, 7203 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection March 6. Facility did not have an established health reporting policy. Facility must have an established health reporting policy for a FOOD EMPLOYEE or CONDITIONAL EMPLOYEE that requires them to notify the person in charge of: symptoms of foodborne illness; the diagnosis of a reportable foodborne illness by a health practitioner; exposure to food or settings where there is confirmed disease outbreak. Observed some single use containers in the reach in freezer being reused. Single service items may not be reused.

PRECIOUS MEMORIES TOO, 6022 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection March 6. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on sink. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.