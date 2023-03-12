Forty-five Sweethearts presented at Heart Ball

Forty-five Sweethearts were presented March 11 at the American Heart Association of Central Arkansas' Heart Ball.

The Sweethearts learn about heart-healthy lifestyles and the prevention of heart disease and stroke. As a Sweetheart, the high school sophomores volunteered at hospitals and participated in education classes, fundraising and social events. The annual program ends with the Heart Ball.

The Sweetheart program was founded in 1998 by Eileen and Dr. Ricardo Sotomora.

The Sweethearts are:

Katharine Lindsey Adams, daughter of Ms. Katharine Allen Adams and Mr. Gene Darrow Adams Jr.

Shallya Anand, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Prabhu Anand.

Annabelle Maria Angtuaco, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Angtuaco.

Adeline Elizabeth Batcheller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Batcheller.

Addison Faith Benedetti, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Benedetti.

Macy Emmerson Boswell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Boswell.

Kylie Kathleen Byrne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roch Byrne.

Mary Porter Clark, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Clark.

Victory Coates, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Coates.

Bella Cate Craiglow, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Craiglow.

Sofia Rose Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scot Davis.

Ryen Olivia Dickson, daughter of Mrs. Misty and Mr. Thomas Dickson.

Grace Katherine Edwards, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Edwards.

Mary Eleanor Felton, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Daniel Henry Felton IV.

Auriana Marie Gibbons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tinker Gibbons.

Linden McKee Gildon, daughter of Mr. Cody Gildon and Dr. Julia Gildon.

Lauren Elizabeth Grotte, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Grotte.

Jaylen Elizabeth Counts- Hagood, daughter of Ms. Julie Hagood and Mr. Robert Counts.

Lauren Renee Halter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Halter.

Ella Claire Hardage, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Hardage.

Isabella Grace Harp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Harp.

Sophie Grace Howell, daughter of Mr. Patrick Howell and Mrs. Todd Stewart.

Addison Grace Humphries, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Humphries.

Addison McKenzie Hyde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Hyde.

Grace Margaret Kamps, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Kamps.

Zaleigha Raeon Kelley, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Morris and LaShawn Kelley.

Elizabeth Anne Keyes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morgan Keyes.

Caroline Marie Krause, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kent Krause.

Reese Elizabeth Lozada, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Lozanda.

Madeline Gale Mathiowetz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Mathiowetz.

Berkley Claire Monk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Monk.

Amelia Blythe Mosley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mosley.

Ann Marie Nicole Nguyen, daughter of Drs. Angela Nutt Nguyen and Duong Nguyen.

Olivia Rose Nony, daughter of Dr. Paul Nony and Ms. Brianna Nony.

Emery Elizabeth Porter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Porter.

Meredith Ann Rabalais, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Murphy.

Ava Jane Schueck, daughter of Ms. Jennifer Schueck and Mr. Patrick Schueck.

Hayden Margaret Schueck, daughter of Ms. Jennifer Schueck and Mr. Patrick Schueck.

Ava Grayce Sharp, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Hamilton.

Halaina Vidrine Spruell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Spruell.

Anna Catherine Suffridge, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Phillip Suffridge.

Kate Lauren Weatherly, daughter of Mr. Jeff Weatherly and Ms. Tiffany Weatherly.

Gideon Aruda Helen West, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Littrell West.

Margo Kathleen West, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith West.

Hannah Marie Wherry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Wherry.

-- Photos by Cary Jenkins