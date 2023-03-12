Branham the 9th in-state prospect to get Hog offer

Fort Smith Southside junior offensive lineman Kobe Branham expected to watch Arkansas’ third spring practice on Sunday, but he also added an offer from the Razorbacks.

“Coach (Sam) Pittman caught me off guard today,” Branham said. “I thought I was going up the hill for spring practice. Coach brought us up to the offices and we had about a 15 to 20-minute conversation, talked about a little of everything.

“At the end of the conversation he offered me a scholarship to play for the Hogs.”

Branham, 6-6, 320 pounds, also has offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Arkansas State, Air Force, SMU and other schools. He has a 385-pound bench press, 520-pound deadlift and a 500-pound squat.

He praised Pittman and Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

“The offer is a goal I’ve had ever since I can remember,” Branham said. “Growing up in Arkansas, everyone wants to be a Hog. I’m very grateful for the offer. It means the world to me.

“Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy have been great to me. I could definitely see myself in a Razorback jersey.”

He is the ninth in-state prospect in the 2024 class to receive an offer from the Razorbacks. Branham doesn’t appear to be close to a decision.

"I just want to weigh all my options and make sure I’m making the right decision for my future and take time to sit down with my family and discuss everything,” he said.



