FYI Calendar: ‘Anastasia’ comes to River Valley, ‘Sanctuary City’ at T2

March 12 (Sunday)
Sunday Reset -- Yin Yoga Nidra with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10 a.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.
__
March 13 (Monday)
Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
The Sounds of Spring -- With Marc Paine, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Book Talk -- "Race Against Time" by Jerry Mitchell, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Vulnerable" with special guest author April Wilson, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Yoga at FPL -- 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Innovation Speakers -- An Evening With Boots Riley, 6 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
March 14 (Tuesday)
Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- Virtually float the Buffalo with outdoor writer Flip Putthoff, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerslibrary.org.
NWA Letter Writers -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
First Edition Book Club -- "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Books & Brews -- "Race Against Time" by Jerry Mitchell, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
March 15 (Wednesday)
PEO Book Club -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Between Friends -- A gathering for book lovers, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Brainteasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Mystery Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Rhythms & Reading -- With SoNA Beyond and Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Art Off The Walls -- Dance in the Museum with Flyover Dance Collective, 6 p.m. March 15 & March 17, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.
Book Talk -- With Ann-Marie McDonald, UA Visiting Writer in Fiction, 7 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
March 16 (Thursday)
Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Gallery Conversation -- Arkansas Mural Arts with Joshua Youngblood, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. March 16-17, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Cocktail Tour -- Light and Shadow in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. Register at ozarkfolkways.org.
Star Dust -- From Bach to Bowie, with Complexions dance company, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $18 and up. waltonartscenter.org.
__
March 17 (Friday)
BPL In The Community -- Family story time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Art Demo -- With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Spring Yoga Series -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
__
March 18 (Saturday)
Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Super Saturday -- Rince Academy of Irish Dance, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Pups & Pages -- Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
Pintura Fest -- A community fiesta celebrating art, stories, and the opening of "Diego Rivera's America," 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
"Death on the Line" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
March 19 (Sunday)
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Annual Meeting -- Of the Bella Vista Historical Museum with Randy McCrory speaking on the burning of Bentonville during the Civil War, 2 p.m., at the museum in Bella Vista. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum@gmail.com.
Meet the Author -- With Karen Kilroy, author of "Blockchain Tethered AI," 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerslibrary.org.
"The Emotional Support Tour" -- With John Crist, 4 & 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29.75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.
__
On Show
"Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs" -- Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.
"From Portraits to Polaroids" -- The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.
"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.
-- Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwaonline.com