FYI Calendar: Fort Smith Brewing celebrates St. Patty’s

March 12 (Sunday)

Guided Tour -- "Pablo Picasso," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; no registration required. fsram.org.

March 13 (Monday)

St. Patrick's Day Craft -- Through March 18, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

March 14 (Tuesday)

AARP Free Tax Assistance -- 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday & Friday, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

RAM Sketch -- With Laura Wattles, 7-8 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free for ages 10 and older. Register at fsram.org/ram-sketch.

March 15 (Wednesday)

Author Talk -- With LaDonna Humphrey, author of "The Girl I Never Knew" and "Strangled," 2 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Western Regional Art Show -- Featuring student artwork from Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, Johnson, Logan, Yell, Scott, Montgomery, Pope, and Polk counties, through March 25, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

March 16 (Thursday)

Book Lovers' Club -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Recipe Swap -- Green food recipes, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Life Drawing -- With Jan Graham-McMillen, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

"Anastasia" -- The Broadway tour, 7 p.m., Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $38-$58. skokospac.org.

March 17 (Friday)

St. Patrick's Day Mini Pub Crawl -- Noon-10 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. with a "party bus" to Pointer Brewery & The Vault Bar and Grill in Van Buren. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Paint 'N Sip -- "The Journey by John Bell Jr." with Petra Radcliffe, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Sold out. Next: "Tournee du Chat Noir," 5 p.m. April 21. $35. fsram.org

March 18 (Saturday)

RAM Saturday -- Make and take projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

March 23 (Thursday)

"Our Planet Live In Concert" -- Hosted by the series composer and Academy Award-winner Steven Price, with a live orchestra and on-screen narration from David Attenborough, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center. $30-$50. fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

