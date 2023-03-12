Garland County District Court to offer a warrant amnesty period

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County District Court will offer an "amnesty period" to people with active failure to appear or failure to pay warrants, according to a news release.

For a limited time -- starting Monday and continuing through April 13 -- people will be able to resolve outstanding warrants without the risk of being arrested or having to post a professional bond, the news release stated.

People with active failure to appear or failure to pay warrants may go to the Garland County District Court clerk's office, 607 Ouachita Ave. in Hot Springs, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays to resolve their outstanding warrant.

Individuals must pay a $50 amnesty fee to have an active failure to appear or failure to pay warrant served, and then may schedule a new court date, pay for charges in full or reset their payment plan.

The $50 amnesty fee will be applied toward any outstanding charges or balance, according to the district court. People who pay their outstanding balance in full during this period will receive a discount of 20% off the total balance due, and any related holds on their driver's license will be released.