The Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission had reviewed but not yet approved a proposal by the Satanic Temple to erect a statue of the deity Baphomet on the state Capitol grounds when state legislation was introduced in 2017 to require legislative approval of such proposals before they go to the commission. A story in Wednesday's editions incorrectly described the status of the proposal before the commission at the time the legislation was introduced.
Getting it straightToday at 4:03 a.m.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
