Greenwood mayor releases ‘The Plan’ and says city set to grow, time to prepare

GREENWOOD -- Sebastian County's second-largest city will continue growing in the years to come, according to Mayor Doug Kinslow.

Kinslow gave his state of the city address, titled "The Plan," at the City Council meeting Monday. He said the city needs to be poised for the changes that will come with its growth.

"Our job is to plant the seeds for the trees whose shade we may never enjoy," Kinslow said.

Kinslow cited a Foreign Military Sales Pilot Training Center program that's expected to come to Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith as a contributing factor to Greenwood's growth.

The base was tentatively selected last year as the Air Force's preferred location for a pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales program. The program would accommodate up to 24 foreign Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft and move 12 General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Singapore Air Force, currently at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill has said the River Valley could see an annual economic impact of $800 million to $1 billion if Ebbing is picked for the program.

Should this happen, Kinslow said Greenwood needs to be proactive in welcoming the families from around the world who would be brought into the community.

"Greenwood fits the bill for these families," Kinslow said. "They'll be looking for good schools; we have the best. They'll be looking for nice neighborhoods; we've got that. We're getting some new ones. And one of Arkansas' safest cities that truly feels like home."

Kinslow said connections between Ebbing and the Greenwood School District will be "extremely important" if the training program moves to Ebbing. In addition, Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation approved a project the School District proposed to build a third elementary school for the 2023-2025 state funding cycle.

"The School District's facilities are currently operating within a comfortable capacity, but the approval of this project will ensure that the district is well-positioned for enrollment growth for years to come," Kinslow said.

Suzy Wilson, assistant superintendent for the district, said the district's new elementary school project is in the conceptual phase. It will be in Chaffee Crossing.

Kinslow said Greenwood also needs to coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Transportation for the second phase of a planned bypass intended to lessen traffic congestion through the city. This part of the project will widen Arkansas 10 from U.S. 71 to Fowler Street from two lanes to five, which Kinslow argued will increase economic opportunities for Greenwood's south corridor.

"The first step will be annexation followed by partnering with ArDOT to create a five-year water and sewage plan for that corridor," Kinslow said.

Sonny Bell, Greenwood's planning director, said Thursday he sent letters to property owners along Arkansas 10 to U.S. 71 the previous week asking if they would be interested in petitioning the city to annex them. Several have reportedly expressed interest in coming into Greenwood.

"I was just trying to test the waters of the other people that live along there, if they would be interested in petitioning into the city without having to go through an election cycle and all that," Bell said. "That way we can plan on possibly extending our fire protection lines and things like that out west when ArDOT does start that Phase II of the project."

Bell said land in the area would need to be annexed for the city to run water and sewer lines through it. Providing the infrastructure is necessary for further development, and growth for Greenwood by extension, to take place there.

The bypass project is comprised of two phases, according to the Highway Department website.

The first phase will involve building a bypass from the intersection of Fowler Street and Arkansas 10 over Heartsill Creek to the intersection of Arkansas 10 and Arkansas 96. It will also widen East Center Street and include a connection to Main Street from the new bypass, among other elements.

Greenwood has to contribute up to $5 million to help pay for both phases, according to its agreement with the state. Residents approved extending a quarter-cent sales and use tax for 35 years to generate the money in a special election Dec. 10, 2019. The city also agreed to help secure a right of way from a family for the first phase.

Kinslow said the bidding for building the first phase will happen in November.

However, the project is already in process, with the Highway Department resurfacing about 3 miles of Arkansas 10 Spur from U.S. 71 to Arkansas 10 last year per its agreement with the city. The state transferred ownership of the road, now called Center Street, to Greenwood after the work was finished.

As Greenwood grows, it's important the city start looking for a third source of water, according to Kinslow. He believes Greenwood should somehow attach to Fort Smith's water system, with conversations between the two cities having taken place.

Bell said he believes water is going to be an issue with most cities in the future due to population growth.

"We're in good shape now," Bell said. "There's no doubt about that."

Bell said Greenwood currently has two water sources: Greenwood Lake and the James Fork Regional Water District. James Fork is a rural water association.

Kinslow also expressed his desire for Greenwood to have a full-time Fire Department, although he acknowledged that would require the city to grow its tax base.

"We need to be pro-growth and we should all work together to accomplish this goal," Kinslow said.

Stewart Bryan, Greenwood's fire chief, described his department as a "combination department." It has a full-time fire chief/fire marshal, an office manager and 32 firefighters. The firefighters are comprised of 30 paid on-call volunteers, who are compensated per call per hour after they get to a fire, and two additional volunteers. The department also has rotates one of its paid on-call volunteers work a 10-hour shift every day.

Among the other developments Kinslow highlighted Monday were the first phase of "The Curve," a planned mixed-use development located at the northwest corner of Center Street and U.S. 71, being underway. Greenwood will also receive a $500,000 grant to upgrade a building at 1917 Excelsior Road that will serve as a new senior center with the help of the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.

The entrance to Greenwood High School in Greenwood. Mayor Doug Kinslow gave his state of the city address at the City Council meeting Monday, during which he said the city was going to grow and that it needs to be poised for the changes that will come with that growth. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



A student walks between classes Friday at Greenwood High School. Mayor Doug Kinslow gave his state of the city address at the City Council meeting Monday, during which he said the city was going to grow and that it needs to be poised for the changes that will come with that growth. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Vally Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

