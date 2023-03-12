Hogs to face Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is bound for the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season under Eric Musselman.

After a regular season upended by injuries and littered with ups and downs, the Razorbacks learned Sunday they are a No. 8 seed in the West Region and will play No. 9 Illinois in their opening game in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday.

The winner of Arkansas-Illinois will likely play No. 1 Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks will play Howard in the first round.

Illinois finished the regular season with a 20-12 overall record and 11-9 mark in Big Ten play. The Fighting Illini then lost 79-76 to Penn State in their first game in the conference tournament.

Sixth-year head coach Brad Underwood has led Illinois to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. Since finishing under .500 in his first two seasons, the Fighting Illini have won at least 20 games in each of the last four.

They have been eliminated in the second round in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

Illinois’ top two scorers are transfers from Big 12 programs. Terrence Shannon (Texas Tech) has averaged a team-high 17.1 points, and Matthew Mayer (Baylor) is second at 12.8 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are the top shot-blocking team in the Big Ten, averaging 5.5 per game. Their 111 blocks in conference play were 21 more than second most in the league.

Illinois finished fourth in the league with 5.7 steals per game.

Arkansas has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2006-08.

The Razorbacks (19-12 overall, 8-10 SEC) defeated Auburn 76-73 at the SEC Tournament and lost 67-61 to Texas A&M in the quarterfinal round Friday.

Arkansas is 3-6 in its last 9 games dating to Feb. 11, when freshman guard Nick Smith returned to the lineup from right knee management.

The Razorbacks are a No. 8 seed for the third time (2006 and 2017). In 2017, Arkansas defeated Seton Hall 77-71 in its first game then lost 72-65 to eventual national champion North Carolina in a controversial finish.

Arkansas is 0-5 all-time against the Fighting Illini. The programs have not met since December 2004, when Illinois defeated the Razorbacks 72-60 in North Little Rock.