Jaguars charge back, top Lady Lions 62-53

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's bid for a place in March Madness ended just a win short.

Southern University surged back from a 45-41 deficit in the final quarter to take a 62-53 victory over UAPB in the Southwestern Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament final Saturday at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Bartow Arena. It was the first time the Lady Lions (14-17) had played in the title game since joining the conference in 1997.

Southern (18-14) won its first SWAC tournament title since 2019 and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Jaguars' tournament matchup will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

UAPB stormed from the seventh seed to reach the title game in the four-day tournament, having knocked off No. 2 Alabama A&M in the first round and No. 3 Alabama State. The Lady Lions were just 7 minutes, 50 seconds away from a third-straight upset when they led 45-41 after a Maori Davenport putback.

Southern scored 5 unanswered points to take the lead on an Amani McWain 3-point basket with 6:44 left. UAPB went back in front, 47-46, on a Jelissa Reese basket, but McWain connected from outside the perimeter again at the 5:50 mark, and the Jaguars would not relinquish the lead again.

Southern created national buzz after Aleighyah Fontenot's 3-point basket with 0.4 second left knocked out heavily favored Jackson State, the four-time reigning SWAC regular-season and two-time defending tournament champion, in Friday's late semifinal. The Jaguars started Saturday's game hot with a 10-2 lead, although Davenport willed the Lady Lions back with three-straight buckets.

UAPB trailed 12-10 after the first 10 minutes, but Coriah Beck completed a 3-point play with 36 seconds to go before halftime to give UAPB a 26-24 edge. UAPB led by as much as 33-27 in the third, and even though Southern erased that lead, Demetria Shephard had UAPB back in front with a 4-point play at the 1:30 mark of the third quarter. It was 41-36 at the end of the period.

The Jaguars, however, made 8 of 12 shots from the floor in the final 10 minutes and held the Lady Lions to 4 of 15. Tia Morgan made a 3-point basket to draw the Lady Lions within 51-50 with 4:48 to go, but Southern kept inching away and Shephard went 0 for 3 on a trip to the foul line with 1:25 to go that could have cut a 58-52 Southern lead in half.

Shephard scored 13 points and had 7 assists, Davenport totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds and Maya Peat and Beck each scored 10 points for UAPB.

For Southern, Genovea Johnson scored 18 points and made 3 assists, McWain finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds and Taylor Williams scored 10 points.

Southern, which had last won the SWAC regular-season and tournament titles in 2019, made 24 of 64 field goals (37.5%), going 5 for 17 from the arc and making 9 of 12 free throws. UAPB went 19 for 51 (37.3%) from the floor, hitting 5 of 15 attempts from the arc, but made just 10 of 26 free throws.

Southern outrebounded UAPB 43-35.

Kourtney Rittenberry (4) of UAPB chest-bumps Coriah Beck (15) as Maya Peat reacts following a successful play against Southern. (Special to The Commercial/Wade Event Photography)

