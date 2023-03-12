JD Clayton, Ashtyn Barbaree, Arkansauce amoung locals nominated for Arkansas Country Music Awards

Lots of familiar faces from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the running for this year's Arkansas Country Music Awards. Fort Smith's J.D. Clayton is up for entertainer of the year as well as male vocalist on the year. Along with Clayton, Ashtyn Barbaree and Melissa Carper of Northwest Arkansas are nominated for Americana Artist of the Year. Arkansauce, The Gravel Yard and Sylamore Special are up for Bluegrass Artist of the Year, and Ozark's Lance Carpenter is in the running for Best Country Artist. In the inspirational music category are The Bilderbacks and The Villines Trio of Northwest Arkansas. Common Roots and Grace Stormont are up for Best Acoustic Act. There's more familiar names and too many categories to list. Vote for your favorites at surveymonkey.com/r/arkansas2023. Last day to vote is March 14. Read more about the Arkansas County Music Awards at arkansasmusic.org.

Shamrock Fest

The Park House Kitchen + Bar in Siloam Springs hosts Shamrockfest for a week of live music from March 13-19 with Jenna & Friends at 6 p.m. March 13, Ozark Dragonfly at 6 p.m. March 14, Whiskey Menders at 6 p.m. March 15, Sarah Lothen at 7 p.m. March 16, Magnolia Brown at 7 p.m. March 17, Hillestad at noon and Red Oak Ruse at 7 p.m. March 18 and Hillestad again at noon March 19 at 201 W. University St. in Siloam Springs.

BENTONVILLE

Songwriters in the Round with Lacy Hampton, Samantha Hunt, Candy Lee and Emily Rowland starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16; Jumpsuit Jamey & The Can't Wait to Playboys and The Downtown Livewires perform at 6 p.m. March 17; Mojohand and Green Acres perform at 7 p.m. March 18 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

My Politic and Kalyn Fay perform at 7 p.m. March 12 at homes in Bentonville. See citysessions.org for location and cover fees.

Yosuke Fujita performs at 8 p.m. March 23 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Sprungbilly performs at 6 p.m. March 13; Los Roscoes at 5 p.m. March 16; Bryan Copeland plays at 7 p.m. March 17; Double Wide Trailer plays at 7 p.m. March 18; Shilah Molina performs at 7 p.m. March 24; and Patti Steel and Kim Kutina play at 7 p.m. March 25 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

March to August plays at 6 p.m. March 17; Forrest McCurren plays at 5 p.m. March 18; Some Guy Named Robb plays at 3 p.m. March 19 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

Amy Grant performs at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at The Aud, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org. 479-253-7788

Whiskey Mash performs at 8 p.m. March 17 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

FAYETTEVILLE

Terra Studios will host art classes and live music each day of spring break. Performing are (weather permitting) Zane Jeffrey from 2-4 p.m. March 22; Good Medicine from 2-4 p.m. March 23; Bruce Allen with Kirk Lanier from 2-4 p.m. March 24; John & Betsy Tako from 1-3 p.m. March 25; and Keefer Dean Roach with Nick Clark from noon to 3 p.m. March 26. Free but tips and donations encouraged at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville. usingart.org

Kameron Marlowe and Wyatt McCubbin play at 8 p.m. March 16; happy hour with Brick Fields starts at 6 p.m. followed by Green Acres at 9 p.m. March 17; Deep Sequence with Recycled Funk starts at 8:30 p.m. March 18; Jackie Venson plays at 8 p.m. March 21 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Leyton Robinson and Patti Steele Duo play at 3 p.m. March 12; DJ M. Bolez plays at 9 p.m. and Matt Bennett at 10 p.m. March 16; St. Patrick's Day Party happens with Sam Rife at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage, DJ Mixx Tenn at 9 p.m. in the Green Room and then Matt Bennett Band on the main stage at 10 p.m. March 17; Sam Rife plays at 6:30 p.m., TZOntheTrack at 9 p.m. and Matt Bennett at 10 p.m. March 18; Double Wide Trailer plays at 3 p.m. March 19 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

Drag Me to Brunch happens at noon March 12; Diplo presents Thomas Wesley on March 14; Throwback Thursday: 2000s Party with DJ Zero Cool happens at 9 p.m. March 16; Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19; and 84: A Tribute to Van Halen starts at 9 p.m. March 24 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 15 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

Acoustic picking circle with Jeremiah Griffin starts at 2 p.m. March 12; Latin Dance Night happens at 6 p.m. March 12; Cherise Carver celebrates her new single at 7 p.m. March 15; JerGriffin Combo with Vin Bon happens at 7 p.m. March 16; Michael Rowan performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, and Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame ring in spring at 8 p.m. March 31 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

LOWELL

Comedians performing soon are Carlos Mencia, March 17-19; Kevin McCaffrey, March 24-25; and Maddy Smith, March 31-April 1 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16 and the Fort Smith Blues Jam starts at 1 p.m. March 19 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Robert Rauch performs at 6 p.m. March 29 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

Matt Maher plays at 7 p.m. March 29; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis starts at 8 p.m. March 24; The Damn Quails perform at 7 p.m. March 25; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Robert Rauch performs at 9 p.m. March 18; Shenandoah performs at 7 p.m. March 24 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment; Derryl Perry performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Cherokee Casino Sallisaw, 1621 W. Ruth Ave., Sallisaw, Okla.

Andre Price performs comedy with Julie Drake and Nate Williams at 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. March 17-18 at Choctaw Casino & Resort, 3400 Choctaw Road, Pocola, Okla. /www.choctawcasinos.com.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Uncork'd, 5501 Phoenix Ave. and at 7 p.m. March 18 at Bricktown Brewery, 318 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Our Planet Live in Concert begins at 7 p.m. March 23; STOMP happens at 7 p.m. April 4 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith.

The Young Escape: Only the Begininng Tour happens at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, 105 Reynolds Ave. in Poteau, Okla.

ROGERS

Walker Hayes opens the season on April 21 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Ben Henley (from Maud Crawford) March 17; Michael Pianalto March 18; Chris & Brian March 24; Piano Man JR Neal on March 25 and Dime Box Duo on March 31 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

Moneisha Williams, Zac Maas and Brett Hiker perform comedy March 16; Tyler Ross on March 23; Day Peace on March 30 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

George Brothers plays at 8 p.m. March 16; Uncrowned Kings play at 9 p.m. March 18 at Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com