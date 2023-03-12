Kiosks providing option for accessing records, other resources coming to Pulaski County Courthouse

LITTLE ROCK -- Two kiosks designed to improve public access to court files and records are coming to the Pulaski County Courthouse in the next few months

Residents will be able to use the kiosks to access records, print exhibits, find court forms and fact sheets and apply for legal aid, Circuit Clerk Terry Hollingsworth and the Arkansas Access to Justice Program announced Wednesday.

The kiosks will come with explanatory videos and documents that are intended to make legal concepts easier to understand, Jordan Bates-Rogers, the foundation's executive director said in a news release.

The public will be able to access these resources at the Pulaski County circuit clerk's office. They are also available at arcourtkiosk.org. The kiosks are among 112 to be installed statewide over the next few months in every circuit court and some district courts, under the Court Improvement Project overseen by the Administrative Office of the Courts, which is funding the effort through a federal grant.

"The Administrative Office ... works to ensure that Arkansas courts deliver on the promise of justice for all," office Director Marty Sullivan said.

The Access to Justice Foundation is a nonprofit that funds legal aid for poor residents with the goal of improving public access to the court.