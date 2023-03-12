Irony in the measure

As a longtime subscriber and faithful reader of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, it has been hard not to notice the full-page house ads expressing opposition to the bill before the Legislature regarding the publication of legal ads in the newspaper. The bill would cut out these ads and instead publish them on a website run by the government.

I wholeheartedly agree with the opinion that this would make government actions more obscure and also represent a big loss of advertising revenue to this and other papers across the state. This would curtail coverage of local boards and allow many to operate with impunity and no oversight. Local city boards don't get covered on Fox News, which unfortunately is the primary source of news for the majority of citizens in this state who live outside Pulaski and Washington counties.

But I do find it so ironic that this bill is being sponsored by Republicans. Each election cycle, Republicans running for governor all the way down to local constable get endorsements from this paper. It's as reliable as the sun rising in the east and setting in west. You can set your clock by it. Now to see them doing this to our statewide paper is puzzling, but not entirely surprising.

Perhaps those who sit in the padded chairs of the Democrat-Gazette's editorial suite will rethink their positions come November 2024 should this pass. I do sincerely hope they are still around then to do the reassessment.

RICHARD MOORE

Little Rock

But they think it is ...

The role of the Arkansas General Assembly is not lining up volunteers to cast the first stone.

CHARLES FEILD

Little Rock

Who will law benefit?

Did you see the front-page photo of Gov. Sarah Sanders signing the LEARNS Act into law? She was surrounded by some really cute kids, some of them already in private school uniforms.

In all my years of teaching in Arkansas public schools, I never saw a classroom that looked like that, and yet I too was surrounded by really great kids. Who will LEARNS benefit? What is wrong with this picture?

LESLIE KEARNEY

Maumelle

It's not conservative

What is it called when you take my tax money and give it to a third party not under the control of the state? Is it socialism? Is it theft? Is it extortion? You can call it whatever you like. But the fact is, it's not fair and it's wrong. Additionally, you can call it unconstitutional.

I look at the acts that are being presented in the Legislature this session, and it appears to me that it will be a generation before many of these unconstitutional acts will be reversed, and Arkansas will suffer as a result of the radical legislation being passed in Little Rock this session for an awful long time.

I pay property taxes in Logan County and Washington County. I want my tax money to go to the public schools in those counties and districts and not go to some private group whose philosophy and goals may be opposed to mine. I believe that parents who want to send their children to private schools should have to pay for their education themselves. I did with one of my children and that was my choice. I didn't look for any government handout to subsidize that decision. And the fraud that is lying in wait for many homeschoolers is limitless.

I hope there are still members of the Arkansas Bar who will step up and represent people who oppose this legislation, as well as other radical acts that have been enacted recently. Calling such legislation "conservative" doesn't mean it is. It's government control of the taxes paid to benefit the goals of individuals in state government and private groups to the detriment of the overall good. It's welfare given to others who are looking for a handout whether they need it or not. Heaven help us.

DAVID RUSH

New Blaine

Slow down, take time

Whether one is for or against the LEARNS Act in whole or in part, I find the timeline of the bill interesting.

Earlier this year Senate Bill 43 was introduced on Jan. 9. The bill was 1½ pages in length, and originally dealt with children attending drag shows. After being debated, discussed and amended in both chambers, the bill was passed on Feb. 22 (with no reference to drag shows). That is 44 days from introduction to passage of an essentially inconsequential bill.

In contrast, the 144-page LEARNS Act bill, described by Governor Sanders as "the largest overhaul of the state's education system in Arkansas history" was introduced on Feb. 20 and passed on March 7, a total of 16 days.

In my opinion, the LEARNS Act was rushed with very limited time for input, examination, and discussion by the public or outside experts. Sen. Breanne Davis, the bill's sponsor, said, "hundreds of people and thousands of hours went into writing this bill." If that is true, then most of it had to be behind closed doors. There was hardly any time allowed for public inspection and analysis. I wonder if our governor and legislators thought that too much light being thrown on LEARNS might reveal some real problems.

I've always found the Book of Proverbs to be informative, such as this from Proverbs 12: "Fools think they know what is best, but a sensible person listens to advice." In the future I hope our legislators, when faced with monumental and sweeping decisions, will slow down, take their time, seek out, and listen to the advice of many experts on all sides of the issue.

DENMAN GILLETT

Little Rock

It's one way to do it

Legislators, let's see if I have this right. First you give wealthy parents a $7,000 bonus for having a child in a private school. Next you take away 12 months of benefits to the unemployed.

I guess this is your way of balancing the budget: on the backs of the disadvantaged and downtrodden.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home