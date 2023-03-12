Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide on Geyer Springs Road

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide at 7515 Geyer Springs Road, a tweet from the department said.

Just before 4:40 a.m., a man was found dead with “injuries consistent with a homicide,” the tweet said.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock police, said the victim was an adult. His identity was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660.