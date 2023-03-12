LIVE! Music: Tickets selling fast for Jo Dee Messina in Fort Smith

Tickets are selling fast for Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California" tour, stopping at 8 p.m. April 29 at TempleLive Fort Smith, 200 N. 11th St. The tour is an ode to her 1996 hit. "It seems crazy that we've never toured under the 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' banner before. We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share and, yes, new music!" says Messina. Tickets for the show are $49-$69 at fortsmith.templelive.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16, and the Fort Smith Blues Jam starts at 1 p.m. March 19 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Robert Rauch performs at 6 p.m. March 29 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

Matt Maher plays at 7 p.m March 29; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1; Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. April 13; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman perform at 8 p.m. April 19 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis starts at 8 p.m. March 24; The Damn Quails perform at 7 p.m March 25; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Robert Rauch performs at 9 p.m. March 18; Shenandoah performs at 7 p.m. March 24 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment; Derryl Perry performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Cherokee Casino Sallisaw, 1621 W. Ruth Ave., Sallisaw, Okla.

Andre Price performs comedy with Julie Drake and Nate Williams at 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. March 17-18 at Choctaw Casino & Resort, 3400 Choctaw Road, Pocola, Okla. /www.choctawcasinos.com.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Uncork'd, 5501 Phoenix Ave. and at 7 p.m. March 18 at Bricktown Brewery, 318 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

