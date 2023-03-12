Local notes

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Habitat for Humanity Benton County has opened their application process. You can view Habitat’s income requirements or inquiry form to be notified when applications are open on the website.

Each recipient is required to attend credit counseling, budget and other home ownership trainings and acquire 400 hours of sweat equity toward their new home. Each recipient will go through purchasing a mortgage through the Habitat’s program and will have an interest-free mortgage.

Information: habitatbentoncountyar.org .

TAX PREP

There will be free tax preparation and electronic filing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 18 at WestArk RSVP, 114 N. 34th St. in Rogers.

See the website for requirements.

Information: westarkrsvp.org .

ARTS ONE PRESENTS

Arts One Presents is curating and installing works by local artists in the new facility of the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County this summer. Submissions will be accepted through April 30, and artists will be chosen by members of Arts One Presents and the Children’s Safety Center. Enter your submission now via Google Form by Arts One Presents: Call for Art Google Form

This call for art is seeking artwork that emotes feelings of childhood whimsy and spirit and shares stories of support for the children and those who serve and protect them. Arts One Presents seeks various sizes of works on paper, panel, or canvas and encourages artists of all mediums and crafts to apply. Artists can submit works for acquisition or submit previous works to be considered for a commission of new work. The organization will consider the submissions, then present them to the Children’s Safety Center stakeholders for final approval. Artists will be compensated based on a sliding scale that considers market value of the work, size, scope of work, and budget for the project.

The selected works by local artists will create the core collection for the center, providing an atmosphere of hope, encouragement, and love. Aspirations for the facility include providing greater access to children in the community by facilitating more effective prevention, detection, investigation, and treatment of child abuse.

Information: artsonepresents.org .

BOTANICAL GARDEN

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is inviting aspiring and amateur gardeners to come learn how to grow strawberries in their own back yards at the BGO’s “How to Grow a Strawberry Bed” class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 21.

This class discussion will help participants decide what variety is best for their needs and give them an understanding of the cultural requirements that strawberries need to produce the tastiest berries — like site, soil, water, nutrients, and mulch.

All participants will go home with a bundle of strawberry bare roots to start their own garden.

Tickets to the “How to Grow a Strawberry Bed” class are available for purchase on the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks website. Tickets are $35 with a $10 discount for BGO members.

Information: bgozarks.org/events.

HOBBS

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a panel of local fishing experts at 2 p.m. March 19 at the park’s visitor center. The panel will offer advice on how to catch crappie, black bass, striped bass and walleye.

The panel includes the husband-and-wife crappie-catching team of Peyton and Tiffany Usrey of Springdale; Beaver Lake bass angler Nick Frakes of Rogers; and owner of Fish On guide service, Jon Conklin of Goshen. The Usreys will talk about catching crappie; Frakes will offer black bass-fishing tips; and Conklin will discuss catching walleye and striped bass.

After their presentations, panelists will take questions from the audience. The program is free to the public.

Information: (479) 789-5000.

Send news about local events, charity fundraisers and family or class reunions to ourtown@ nwadg.com . Deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday for Sunday publication Please include a phone number or email address for publication.