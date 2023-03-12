Longhorns romp to Big 12 title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The players flooded off the Texas bench, right past interim coach Rodney Terry and to the middle of the court inside T-Mobile Center, where they couldn't wait to get their hands on the trophy crowning them Big 12 champions.

After the season they had, who could blame them?

It began under the darkest of clouds with their high-profile coach, Chris Beard, fired following a domestic incident. Terry was given the job and the tall task of guiding the Longhorns through a grueling schedule, and what many have called one of the toughest conferences in college basketball history.

But after finishing second to Kansas in the regular season, the seventh-ranked Longhorns proved Saturday night they were champs in their own right, blowing out the third-ranked Jayhawks 76-56 in the Big 12 finals.

Dylan Disu overcame early foul trouble to score 18 points and was tournament MVP. Marcus Carr and Sir'Jabari Rice, who also landed on the all-tournament team, had 17 apiece. And just about everyone wearing burnt orange had a hand in shutting down the Jayhawks, who were trying to win a second consecutive tournament title.

"There probably hasn't been a team challenged as much in terms of adversity or staying the course," Terry said, his voice long gone hoarse. "There was no nights off. This tournament, we knew, was going to be tough as well, but we were excited about it, and these guys' approach and their attitudes -- they wanted to be champions, and they made it happen."

After going more than two decades without a Big 12 tourney title, the Longhorns (26-8) have won two of the past three, and likely wrapped up a No. 2 seed in next week's NCAA Tournament with their performance in Kansas City.

BIG EAST MEN

Tyler Kolek and No. 6 Marquette raced out to a hefty lead and never looked back, beating No. 15 Xavier 65-51 to win the Big East Tournament for the first time. Kolek, the Big East Player of the Year, had 20 points and eight rebounds as the top-seeded Golden Eagles (28-6) dominated a Big East final that brought a Midwestern flavor to Madison Square Garden. Kolek's steal and layup made it 51-27 with 14:12 left. Less than a minute later, after two offensive rebounds by the Golden Eagles, David Joplin made a corner 3 to double up second-seeded Xavier (25-9). Joplin finished with 12 points. Kolek was selected the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

AAC MEN

Jamal Shead had 16 points and nine assists as No. 1 Houston defeated Cincinnati 69-48 to advance to its fifth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game, even after losing star guard Marcus Sasser to an injury. The Cougars (31-2) led throughout, getting two second-chance layups from J'Wan Roberts in the opening minute. He finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Landers Nolley II had 14 points for Cincinnati (21-12). Houston will play Memphis today.

BIG TEN MEN

Zach Edey had 32 points and 14 rebounds in Purdue's 80-66 win over Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers (28-5) started to take control late in the first half and cruised into the conference final for the second consecutive year. They will meet Penn State today. Brandon Newman scored 15 and Braden Smith added 14 points for the Boilermakers, who won their fourth in a row. ... Jalen Pickett scored 28 points, Seth Lundy had 16 and Penn State beat Indiana 77-73. Andrew Funk added nine points as 10th-seeded Penn State (22-12) won for the eighth time in nine games. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists for Indiana (22-11).

MOUNTAIN WEST MEN

Jaedon LeDee scored 15 points and Matt Bradley added 14 to lead No. 20 San Diego State to a 62-57 victory over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game. The Aztecs (27-6) claimed their seventh tournament title, and second in three years. This also was their conference-record 15th appearance in the title game. Utah State (26-8) also figures to be headed to the tournament when the selections are announced today.

SWAC MEN

PJ Henry scored 19 points and Texas Southern denied Grambling its first NCAA Tournament berth with a 61-58 win in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game. John Walker III scored 14 points and Davon Barnes 13 for Texas Southern (14-20) which clinched its third consecutive SWAC postseason conference tournament and became the first SWAC eighth seed to win the tournament. Reserve Zahad Munford scored 12 points for Grambling (24-9), Jonathan Aku scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Tramichael Morton scored 10.

C-USA WOMEN

Jalynn Gregory made 5 of 5 three-pointers and scored 24 points to lead No. 25 Middle Tennessee's 82-70 victory over Western Kentucky to win the Conference USA Tournament championship. The Blue Raiders (28-4) will be making their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance. Alexi Whittington scored 16 points and Savannah Wheeler added 11 points with five assists for Middle Tennessee. Acacia Hayes led Western Kentucky (19-13) with 15 points and Aaliyah Pitts scored 11.

ASUN WOMEN

Tishara Morehouse scored 20 points and distributed six assists as Florida Gulf Coast cruised to an 84-60 win over Liberty in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship game, earning the Eagles their seventh consecutive and ninth overall tournament title. Florida Gulf Coast (32-3) claims the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Emma List, who had not scored in double digits all season, knocked down 4 of 6 from deep to finish with 16 points, 7 assists and 5 steals.

BIG 12 WOMEN

Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points and No. 15 Texas advanced to the Big 12 Tournament championship game by beating Oklahoma State 64-57. The Big 12's top seed will face Iowa State for the tournament title today. DeYona Gaston scored 14 points, Shay Holle had 13 and Rori Harmon scored 11 points and had 10 assists and 7 rebounds for Texas (25-8). Naomie Alnatas scored 13 points for Oklahoma State (21-11). ... Ashley Joens scored 22 points, Lexi Donarski added 20 and Iowa State defeated No. 14 Oklahoma 82-72. Nyamer Diew came off the bench for 19 points for the third-seeded Cyclones (21-9). Madi Williams led the second-seeded Sooners (25-6) with 19 points.

MAC WOMEN

Quinesha Lockett scored 17 points, Jessica Cook had 16 and Toledo led wire-to-wire to capture its ninth NCAA Tournament berth with a 73-58 win over rival Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The Rockets (28-4) scored the first 12 points of the game and pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure their first trip to the NCAAs since 2017 and match the 2000-01 team's school-record 16-game winning streak. The second-seeded Falcons (27-6) and top-seeded Rockets split their Battle of I-75 during the regular season but Bowling Green was 3-0 in MAC title game matchups between the rivals and 11-3 overall.

BIG WEST WOMEN

Daejah Phillips scored 19 points, converting a three-point play with 3.4 seconds left, and Hawaii rallied to defeat UC Santa Barbara 61-59 to defend its Big West Conference Tournament championship and earn a berth in its eighth NCAA Tournament. After Alexis Tucker hit two free throws to put the Gauchos up with 6.4 seconds left, Phillips inbounded the ball to Imani Perez and cut past her to the basket and made the layup while being fouled. Santa Barbara (21-12) put a long shot off the back iron as time expired. Lily Wahinekapu scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally the third-seeded Rainbow Wahine (18-14) from a 12-point deficit with 8:18 to play.

WAC WOMEN

Cherita Daugherty scored 26 points and Southern Utah beat California Baptist 82-73 to win the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship and the program's first trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Thunderbirds (23-9), in their first year in the WAC after leaving the Big Sky Conference, scored the game's first eight points and led thereafter in beating the Lancers (19-13), who won the the 2021 tournament but were vying for their first NCAA trip after completing a four-year transition from Division II. Southern Utah was the regular-season champion but was seeded second based on the conference's resume-seeding system. California Baptist was the fourth seed.

IVY LEAGUE WOMEN

Kaitlyn Chen scored 21 points, Ellie Mitchell had four in the final minute and Princeton rallied from an 11-point third quarter deficit to beat Harvard 54-48 and win the Ivy League Tournament. The Tigers (23-5) earned a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament with the victory. Princeton knocked off sixth-seeded Kentucky in the first round and lost by a point to Indiana in the round of 32 last year. Harvard finished 17-11.

MAAC WOMEN

Juana Camilion scored 22 points and Iona defeated Manhattan 73-60 to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament for the second time. Iona (26-6), the top seed in the conference tournament for the first time, continued to dominate MAAC competition, winning three tournament games after going 18-2 in the regular season. The Gaels made their only other NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016.

MEAC WOMEN

Norfolk State's Niya Fields scored all 11 of her points in the second half including seven at the line in the final 20 seconds to counter Howard's comeback attempt and give the Spartans a 56-52 win for their first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament title in 21 years. Norfolk State, leading the nation in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense and ranking third in three-point defense, survived a 30-point performance from conference player of the year Destiny Howell, who made eight three-pointers. Aziah Hudson added 10 points for the third-seeded Bison (16-14), who beat the Spartans for the tournament championship last season. Makoye Diawara also scored 11 points for the top-seeded Spartans (26-6), who were the regular-season champions.

SWAC WOMEN

SOUTHERN 62, UAPB 53

Cold shooting in the fourth quarter spelled doom for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday afternoon at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala., in its quest to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

UAPB (14-17) hit just 4 of 15 (26.7%) field goals in the final quarter, which allowed Southern (18-14) to erase a deficit and win.

Genovea Johnson scored 18 points, and Amani McWain had 15 in the victory for the Jaguars, who trailed 45-41 with 7:55 to go in the game but went on a 10-2 run over the next three minutes to take the lead. A three-pointer from Tia Morgan cut the Golden Lions' deficit to 51-50 with 4:49 left until Johnson's streaking lay-up shortly thereafter started a game-sealing 11-3 spurt.

Taylor Williams also scored 10 points for Southern, which shot 24 for 64 (37.5%) for the game but was 8 of 12 (66.7%) in the fourth quarter.

Demetria Shephard had 13 points, and Maori Davenport ended with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the UAPB. The Golden Lions were 19 of 51 (37.3%) shooting. Coriah Beck and Maya Peat had 10 points apiece for UAPB.

-- Erick Taylor

Marquette's Tyler Kolek (11) shoots against Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big East men's tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



