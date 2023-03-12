Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office. from Feb. 28 to March 7.

Feb. 28

Keith Alan Paulson, 58, Warner, Okla., and Theresa Ann Thrall, 63, Muskogee, Okla. Rodolfo Varona Villegas, 50, and Juana Piedra Salazar, 52, both of Fort Smith Victor Alexander Sanchez Lopez, 24, and Griselda D. Barroso, 28, both of Fort Smith Jose Enrique Ramirez, 21, and Karen Yesenia Lobato Escalante, 19, both of Fort Smith Brandon Carl Carlton, 21, Van Buren, and Amanda Marie Rapin, 20, Pocola, Okla. Aaron Michael Clark, 32, and Olivia Kaye Brown, 20, both of Howe, Okla.

March 1

Nicholas Tylor Cooley, 29, and Breanna Marie Walls, 20, both of Fort Smith Steven Lewis Palmer, 20, and Sara Anna Lee Dollar, 19, both of Muldrow, Okla. Daniel Terry Gregory, 60, and Marie McGaha, 64, both of Heavener, Okla. William M. Fitzgerald, 57, and Tina Aline Harris, 58, both of Fort Smith John Ryan Wilmoth, 20, Mulberry, and Ashlynn Nicole Barron, 19, Lavaca Matthew Scott Berry, 41, Central City and Tonya Kay Stover, 49, Pocola Okla. Bradley Scot Sharp, 53, and Wendy Povolish Beam, 52, both of Barling

March 2

Jonathan Richard Lamb, 35, and Cheree Whitney Spann, 34, both of Greenwood John David Jones, 32, and Soni Rae Todd, 34, both of Monroe, Okla. Denver Alan Davis, 25, Greenwood, and Karalina Rose Thorpe, 26, Fort Smith Curtis Bruce Haynes, 34, and Tanya Renee Prophet, 33, both of Lavaca

March 3

Sammy Lee Scoggins, 59, and Kendra Deann Copeland, 38, both of Vian, Okla. Travis Dean Dorsey, 42, and Jolene Marie Stough, 39, both of Oklahoma City Julio Cesar Lopez Palafox, 49, and Rosio Carmen Quinones, 51, both of Fort Smith Floyd Paul Morvant, 52, and Michelle R. Rausch, 47, both of Fort Smith Johnathan Riley Davis, 32, and Alisha Leigh Archey, 31, both of Spiro, Okla.

March 6

Andrew Bryce Ulmer, 26, and Makayla Raye Steel, 23, both of Greenwood Edwin Eduardo Flores Perez, 39, and Iris Roxana Aguilar Baires, 30, both of Fort Smith Jose B. Lira Lira, 25, and Lillian Maya Maria Francisco, 24, both of Fort Smith Michael Glenn Conner, 42, and Andrea LeAnn Gates, 37, both of Fort Smith

March 7

Zachary Shane Watson, 23, Sallisaw, Okla., and Kelsey Chyenne Pope, 24, Arkoma, Okla.