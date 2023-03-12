Sections
Marriages and Divorces

Today at 3:22 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Hedgemond Lateef Hilton, 53, and Jennifer R. Johnson, 56, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 9.

Robert Wayne Burns, 73, and Debbye Lynn Bradley, 67, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 6.

Arlander Cartwright, 67, and Santia Shalae Jenkins, 33, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 8.

Randy Scott Rawls, 23, of Star City, and Kendall Maria Allen, 26, of Lancaster, Ohio, recorded March 9.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available this week at the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office.

